TMTMAX Launches Free Channels on RokuTV

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TMTMAX is a completely free TV and Movie App that provides you with all kinds of content. TMTMAX is one of the world's fastest growing media broadcasting companies, dedicated to creating original and exciting content to keep our viewers entertained for hours on end.



TMTMAX provides a wide range of content which you can easily watch on your streaming device from the comfort of your own home. After a long day at work, there's nothing better than curling up on a comfortable couch with something to snack on and flipping on the TV. TMTMAX is here to help you max out your TV and Movie Time. Turn on your streaming device, expand your Mind, and Treat yourself with TMTMAX!



We have several channels dedicated to Food, Fun, Travel, Sports, TV, Entertainment, and more! Our team is creative, enthusiastic, and dedicated to our viewers. We give people what they want to see, for free! We work tirelessly in our production studio to create and curate the perfect content.



Our content is both entertaining and educational, and provides fun for all ages! Our travel channel features one-of-a-kind footage of a real African safari and makes you dream about far off places. Our fun channel has content for kids about toys and cute animals, as well as a fun facts category! Our sports channel not only features the world's most popular hobby, but also provides you with exercise tips for a healthier lifestyle. Our food channel helps you learn what foods are best for your body, and teaches you the history of the world's most popular foods, such as pizza and hamburgers! And finally, our TV channel features several short videos for the whole family!



We also have several partnerships with vloggers, gamers, DIYers, and unboxers to give you access to today's most popular videos. By tuning into TMTMAX, the only thing that is for sure is that you will find it hard to turn off your streaming device.



If you are interested in partnering with us, if you are an aspiring video producer, or you simply have a great idea for a video, be in touch! Our premier production studio can create and produce your dream video within no time, and promote it on one of our channels.



Our top-notch studio facilities enable us to produce unique, high-quality content. We can help you turn your dreams into reality with the help of our creative team, and our Full-HD equipment complete with a green screen. We can help you with anything from production planning, to creating a story board, to producing the perfect video.



Our channels are available for streaming on Roku TV, and will soon also be available on Apple TV, and FireTV.



