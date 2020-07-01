TN Marketing Acquires Bluprint Assets From NBCUniversal

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TN Marketing, a Minneapolis-based global online video subscription and streaming business focused on creating communities by engaging people with their passions, today announced it has acquired assets of Bluprint from NBCUniversal, effective immediately. Bluprint, a subscription video on demand service featuring online courses and other forms of video content surrounding crafts, hobbies and lifestyle topics was launched as Craftsy in 2011 and was acquired by NBCUniversal in 2017.

"The acquisition of Bluprint assets establishes TN Marketing as the largest online digital video subscription company focused on instructional how-to content," said Cal Franklin, CEO and president of TN Marketing. "Bluprint is a natural fit as part of TN Marketing's portfolio of online communities." TN Marketing combined with Bluprint assets, has sold over 17 million classes to an estimated 3.5 million customers and owns over 4,000 hours of instructional video content. With the current acquisition, TN Marketing operates 12 online communities.

The acquisition of Bluprint assets by TN Marketing effectively will provide a seamless transition for current Bluprint customers and subscribers, by preserving their access to the Bluprint content. TN Marketing announced it will honor previous customer purchases for classes and subscriptions. "Our team is focused on continuing the excitement, enthusiasm and loyalty that the Bluprint community, instructors, designers and content creators enjoyed since its Craftsy days," said Jim Kopp, EVP and GM of Digital Business.

About TN Marketing

TN Marketing is a subsidiary of Trans National Group Services of Boston, which was founded by Steve Belkin more than 46 years ago and is a leader in affinity marketing. TN Marketing is a global online video subscription and streaming business focused on creating communities by engaging people with their passions. Its how-to instructional content is centered around lifelong hobbies and reaches members in more than 150 countries. Today TN Marketing owns 12 online hobby communities and continues to add to their portfolio. Communities include National Sewing Circle, Woodworkers Guild of America, Get Healthy U TV, Outdoor Photography Guide and RV Repair Club.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a division of Comcast Corporation. To learn more, visit www.nbcuniversal.com.

