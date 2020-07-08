TN Marketing Announces Return to Craftsy Brand

MINNEAPOLIS, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TN Marketing, a Minneapolis-based global online video subscription and streaming business focused on creating communities by engaging people with their passions, today announced it will rebrand the assets of Bluprint it acquired from NBCUniversal last week to its original name "Craftsy".

Bluprint, a subscription video on demand service featuring online courses and other forms of video content surrounding crafts, hobbies and lifestyle topics, was launched as Craftsy in 2011 and was acquired by NBCUniversal in 2017. It was rebranded Bluprint in 2018.

"We have been listening to the Bluprint community and there is a great deal of enthusiasm to bring the Craftsy name back. The intention of TN Marketing is to take our strength in running online communities and build upon the existing loyalty of the Bluprint/Craftsy community. We are honored to announce we can bring back the name Craftsy," said Cal Franklin, CEO and President of TN Marketing.

Announced last week, the acquisition of Bluprint assets establishes TN Marketing as the largest online digital video subscription company focused on instructional how-to content. TN Marketing combined with Bluprint assets has sold over 17 million classes to an estimated 3.5 million customers and owns over 4,000 hours of instructional video content. With the current acquisition, TN Marketing operates 12 online communities.

"The transition to the new Craftsy website will launch on or around September 1," said Jim Kopp, EVP and GM of Digital Business. "At the Craftsy launch, individual classes and subscriptions will again be available for purchase on the new Craftsy website. In addition to all the great video and content that members are used to, we are adding exciting new benefits, including live events, hobby related travel programs, and additional content to enjoy."

Access to subscription services, course materials, and individually purchased classes will continue to be available through www.mybluprint.com during this transition.

About TN Marketing

TN Marketing is a subsidiary of Trans National Group Services of Boston, which was founded by Steve Belkin more than 46 years ago and is a leader in affinity marketing. TN Marketing is a global online video subscription and streaming business focused on creating communities by engaging people with their passions. Its how-to instructional content is centered around lifelong hobbies and reaches members in more than 150 countries. Today TN Marketing owns 12 online hobby communities and continues to add to their portfolio. Communities include National Sewing Circle, WoodWorkers Guild of America, Get Healthy U TV, Outdoor Photography Guide and RV Repair Club.

