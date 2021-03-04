TNC Events Earns Women's Business Enterprise National Certification

DETROIT, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TNC Events, the leading Michigan-based event management, corporate logistics and meeting planning provider, is recognized for national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Great Lakes Women's Business Council, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

"The Great Lakes Women's Business Council is proud to have TNC Events as one of our newly certified women-owned businesses," said Michelle Richards, executive director, Great Lakes Women's Business Council. "We see the tremendous talent and promise exhibited by TNC Events and they are well deserving of this national certification."

The Women's Business Enterprise National Council certification implemented by the Great Lakes Business Council is a meticulous process including an in-depth review and site inspection of the businesses seeking certification. The process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% woman owned, operated and controlled. By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

"We're delighted to have gone through this process and to have received the certification as it's one more indicator of what sets us apart in our industry," said Tina Wassman, principal, TNC Events. "And receiving this recognition at the start of Women's History Month makes it even more special for me and everyone on our team."

ABOUT TNC EVENTS

TNC Events is a full-service corporate event management, conference logistics and meeting planning provider. Fortune Global 500 companies trust TNC Events for their national sales meetings, executive conferences, product launches, incentive programs, employee appreciation retreats, investor meetings and exclusive celebrations for 10 to 3,500 attendees. Exceptional experiences and extraordinary events are created by combining the team's proven skills and fresh ideas and leveraging them with a network of diverse resources while always focusing on maximizing creativity and value. For more information, visit www.tncevents.us.

ABOUT WOMEN'S BUSINESS ENTERPRISE NATIONAL COUNCIL

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 15,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organization, and more than 300 corporate members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, along with many states, cities and other entities, accept WBENC certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

