TNG Consulting Announces Additions to Firm Leadership

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NCHERM Group, Inc. d/b/a TNG Consulting ("TNG") announces the expansion of its leadership team with the following key hires:

Michael Henry rejoins TNG as a Partner. He has extensive experience investigating and adjudicating cases of discrimination, gender-based violence and harassment, sexual misconduct and abuse, and incidents of hazing and other forms of organizational misconduct. He has experience building effective policies, processes, and systems and overseeing the proper resolution of misconduct allegations, within the context of both education and athletics. Prior to joining TNG, Michael served as the Chief Officer for Response & Resolution with the U.S. Center for SafeSport, the national, federally-authorized organization charged with addressing allegations of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse across the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Movement. Michael also brings years of experience as a practitioner in higher education, formerly serving as the Director of the Office for Student Rights & Resolution, Lead Title IX Investigator, and Deputy Title IX Coordinator at Texas Tech University, where he built and oversaw the university's response and resolution process, and ensured proper implementation of policies and procedures across the University System.

Cathleen Parsons-Nikolić joins TNG as Executive Vice President - Marketing and Business Development. Leveraging her more than 20 years' experience in higher education, she will support clients to ensure TNG delivers solutions involving best practices in mitigating risk for schools, colleges and organizations. During her tenure as Vice President of Advancement at La Salle University, she oversaw the University's fundraising, the university-wide marketing and communications efforts, and participated in strategic planning to address the disruption in higher education. Previously, she served as Associate Vice President and Campaign Director at Villanova University's Office of University Advancement, spent seven years at Temple University's Office of Institutional Advancement, and conducted development research at the University of Pennsylvania, the University at Buffalo, and for Oxfam-UK and Ireland in Serbia.

"Michael and Cathleen are important additions to TNG at a time when our clients and members require our expertise. We continue to see increased need for assistance in risk management, investigation, and adjudication processes associated with gender-based discrimination, student conduct and violence," said Marti Kopacz, Chief Executive Officer of TNG. "We are very pleased to have Michael rejoin TNG in the role of partner as his experience with SafeSport is directly relevant to so many of our clients and members. Michael's knowledge of TNG and its clients is very valuable to us as we provide more best-in-class consulting and training services to our clients and members."

Ms. Kopacz added, "Cathleen's extensive experience in institutions of higher education allows her to see our client and members' point of view and predict their needs. Our commitment to client service continues to be in the forefront of all that we do at TNG, ATIXA and NaBITA. We recently reached the milestone of 5,000 ATIXA members and continue to be the premier provider of training and certification to school and campus Title IX administrators."

About TNG Consulting, LLC:

TNG Consulting ("TNG") is a national multidisciplinary risk management consulting firm. TNG serves more than 5,000 college, university, and school organizations and is one of the largest education-specific consulting practices in the country, focusing on risk management solutions, behavioral intervention, Title IX compliance, safety and threat assessment, investigations, and third-party neutral services - including expert witness testimony and the development of comprehensive solutions. TNG's seven partners have more than 125 years of combined experience and have unparalleled reach and impact on the field. They are supported by more than 25 attorneys and consultants who are at the forefront of the field in their areas of expertise. TNG also provides its services for employers and corporate clients, leveraging its proprietary systems-level solutions for risk prevention in the workplace. The TNG group of entities includes two industry-leading professional associations that are managed by TNG: The Association of Title IX Administrators ("ATIXA") and The National Behavioral Intervention Team Association ("NaBITA"). www.tngconsulting.com.

About ATIXA:

ATIXA provides a professional association for school and college Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively. Since 1972, Title IX has proved to be an increasingly powerful voice of the community helping to advance gender equity in schools and colleges. Of importance is that every school district and college in the United States is required to have a Title IX Coordinator who oversees implementation, training, and compliance with Title IX. www.atixa.org.

About NaBITA:

NaBITA is the leading association for behavioral intervention teams, also referred to as CARE teams by many schools and colleges. NaBITA is committed to providing education, resources, and support to those who endeavor every day to make their campuses, workplaces and communities safer through caring prevention and intervention. NaBITA's library of publications and resources is vast, and it continues to innovate, keeping teams at the leading edge of violence prevention, mental health support and response, and effective holistic intervention mechanisms. www.nabita.org.

