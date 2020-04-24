TNG Worldwide Hosts Town Hall To Explore Reopening Plans For Salon Professionals

NEW HUDSON, Mich., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join President & CEO of TNG Worldwide, Larry Gaynor in a thought leadership town hall focused on the reopening plans for the salon community, post COVID-19 crisis. This first ever TNG Town Hall will take place on April 27 at 1pm EST and is open to salon haircare professionals via the registration link, here.

Larry Gaynor will present thought leadership on developing reopening plans as well as economic insights to equip the salon community with the tools necessary to rebuild successful businesses. This free webinar will also provide a lookahead into new client behaviors and offer tips & tricks to navigating the salon industry, post COVID-19 crisis. See below for the TNG Worldwide Town Hall agenda:

Why the biggest revolution in the pro beauty business is about to take place!

The history of the last 40 years and why it is so relevant today!

How you can protect your investment being a salon professional?

What products you are going to need to reopen?

Thoughts on how you will schedule clients?

To find out more on the TNG Worldwide Town Hall or to sign up, please visit: https://meetingtomorrow.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mNJLOwRkTra16uu_lS4f0g

About TNG Worldwide:

TNG is a Gallup-based organization focused on technology to drive customer success. In 2008, TNG made a significant investment in automation by implementing SAP, EDI and an automated pick, pack and ship service. The system allows real-time access to product data, inventory levels, shipping status and ensures customers receive the product they order as quickly and efficiently as possible, yielding 99.8% error-free shipments and 99.1% fill rate.

TNG has been in business since 1985 and manufactures more than 2000 products that make up its Signature Brands division. Selected brand names include: ForPro, EMMA Beauty, Ginger Lily Farms, Pure Essential Oil Works, Pure Himalayan Salt Works, Scentworks and XHI Professional Tool Works (click here to see a complete list). These brands are sold to national retailers and distributed to salons and spas through THE INDUSTRY SOURCE.

About Larry Gaynor:

Larry Gaynor founded TNG Worldwide in 1985 and is the President and CEO. Gaynor leads TNG with its mission of 100% Customer Success. 2020 marks 35 years in business and Larry continues to focus on core customer beliefs and needs. TNG's best-selling signature brands include EMMA BEAUTY, For Pro Professional Collection, and Ginger Lily Farms. TNG manufacturers more than 2000 products and continues to lead the beauty industry in innovation.

