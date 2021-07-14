To be released at Cannes Film Festival, July 14th, 2021

BALI, Indonesia, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A brand new movie studio is underway in Bali, Indonesia. American owned BVL PT-PMA has acquired a large piece of land and is building a professional movie studio with big green-screen facilities.

The surrounding natural beauty in Kerambitan, Tabanan, with ocean views, year-round sunsets, mountains, and rice field spectaculars will inspire and attract creative movie teams to this Balinese studio village to help promote Indonesian film making.

This commercial entity was created by Danish investor and philanthropist Mr. Bo H. Holmgreen after working tirelessly for years in Thailand and Indonesia setting up his Scholars Of Sustenance charity, rescuing surplus foods to those in need.

"I spent my whole life optimizing business. We pioneered the Cash Management industry in global banking, then we saw the opportunity to optimize food waste in Asia serving millions of nutritious meals. Now we see the beauty of Bali, to be optimized on movie screens all over the world," says Bo H. Holmgreen. "Vaccinations already helps Bali out of the crisis, and new non-tourism industries must be built. The amazing magnificence of Bali and its people makes it a natural for movie making. We therefore bought the land and are moving forward building a studio village with luxury villas and a helipad. It'll be great and will help push optimism back into the world!"

Further, Mr. Holmgreen is an executive producer on the upcoming movie Kupu Kupu being filmed soon in Java and Bali. "We will use award winning Indonesian actors and are excited to bring what is ostensibly an Indonesian story to the world. Hollywood actors Andrew Howard (from the Oscar-winning films Two Distant Strangers and Tenet, as well as the 2011 hit film Limitless) and Nick Moran (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 & 2 and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) are signed on and we are excited to bring this slice of life story to the world," says Martin East, producer and director on Kupu Kupu.

"The global audience is prime for great narratives that have localized stories which translate well with the viewers, and as Bo was inspired by the Danish movie "Another Round" winning the foreign language Oscar this past year, our film, Kupu Kupu blends the dialogue with lndonesian and English to give an elevated mix. Using local narratives with great Indonesian artists and by combining them with International stars we've set up a wonderful story with Kupu Kupu that will translate well with our viewers. Adding the surrounding beauty of Bali, how can we go wrong?," adds Adel Nur founder of Atomik Content based in Hollywood.

The King of Kerambitan Castle, where Royal dinners have hosted David Bowie, Mick Jagger, and many others in the past, and where the SOS Million Meals March this year raised half a million meals for Bali's hungry, was excited: "Seeing these investments pulling the international movie industry to Kerambitan makes me very proud. Mr. Holmgreen is correct – Bali is a beautiful place and filming great stories here is a natural complement to the splendor," confirms Prince Erawan, IX generation of Puri Anyar Kerambitan.

As a software entrepreneur Mr. Holmgreen appreciates creativity. Indonesia has the potential to grow faster than most countries due to its population size and youth, radiating through innovation and business. Mr. Holmgreen saw these skills in working with some of the largest banks in Jakarta." Applying best practices with local Balinese inspiration will create amazing talent," added Mr. Holmgreen.

SOURCE SOS NC, Thailand (Bangkok) and Indonesia (Bali)