To Cancel America, or Not to Cancel? That is the Question

LINDALE, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tear it down! Loot it! Denounce it! Cancel it! As America teeters on the edge of cultural and political revolution, neither the mob in the streets nor the mob of public opinion have put forth a vision to build up, prosper, celebrate, and preserve the nation. To change that, missionary to America, Chris Lascelles, has written a book 20/20 Vision for America, in which both the crisis and solution for our present day are laid bare.

Front cover of "20/20 Vision for America," by Chris Lascelles. Author and missionary Chris Lascelles. Chris was formerly a sheep shearer in his homeland of New Zealand, before coming to the United States in 1994.

Lascelles writes, "America's current imperfections and historical flaws are being used by some as a poison to induce national self-hatred, rather than a reason for repentance, reconciliation, and change. Unchecked, the full implication of this process will be a generation not just ready to trade America's foundations for another ideology—but insisting upon it."

The answer, Lascelles insists, is having a clear vision of America's purpose and future. "If we are struggling to see ourselves properly, then it's time to get our vision checked," he writes. At the heart of his book is the vision, purpose, and governmental revolution contained in the Mayflower Compact of 1620. Lascelles reveals the "divine equation" this document contains—a powerful truth that turns religious and civil liberty into world-changing influence.

Sensing a missionary calling to America, Chris Lascelles left New Zealand in 1994, relocating to Texas. He and his wife Debbie work with the international missionary organization Youth With A Mission (YWAM).

Lascelles' book, 20/20 Vision for America, ties together the unfolding story of liberty and purpose that runs throughout history—a story with unfinished chapters to be completed in America's future. He implores his readers, "Do not cancel America before reading this book."

