To Celebrate World Nutella® Day, Nutella Gives Fans the Chance to Unlock 20,000 Coupons for a Free Jar of Nutella plus the Chance to Win a Trip to Italy

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutella®, The Original Hazelnut Spread® is celebrating World Nutella® Day by encouraging fans across the U.S. to unite and show their fandom to unlock 20,000 coupons for a free jar of Nutella. In addition, Nutella fans will have the chance to win a trip to the birthplace of Nutella in Alba, Italy.

As part of the World Nutella Day festivities, the Nutella brand is enlisting the help of fellow Nutella lovers Giada De Laurentiis and Alexys Gabrielle Johns, as well as World Nutella Day founder Sara Rosso. Influencer Gabrielle Johns is leading the conversation on social media to rally fans across the U.S. to unlock the coupons for a free jar of Nutella. Acting as global ambassador for the brand, TV personality and chef De Laurentiis is kicking off the day with a post inspired by the beloved hazelnut spread as a means of spurring consumer excitement.

"I believe food is the cornerstone of community and for me, Nutella has always helped create special moments with my family," said Giada de Laurentiis. "I'm thrilled to be partnering with the brand in support of World Nutella Day, and I hope fans are inspired to open up a jar of Nutella and help spread the love on February 5."

To celebrate this World Nutella Day, fans can come together and do the following:

World Nutella Day Coupon Giveaway*

The Nutella brand wants fans to share their passion for Nutella across the United States. In return, if fans post at least 50 posts in each of the 50 states, they will unlock a giveaway for 20,000 coupons for a free jar of Nutella.

Beginning on February 5 , Nutella fans can show their Nutella fandom on their personal Twitter, Instagram or the Nutella Facebook page with a post, video or photo and tag it with #WNDGiveaway and a hashtag with their state abbreviation (for example, #NJ).

Track in real time how many people from each state have posted about Nutella at NutellaDay.com, and encourage friends and family across the U.S. to spread the love.

Once fans meet the requirement of 50 posts from each of the 50 states, the Nutella brand will notify fans when they are able to visit NutellaDay.com to claim a coupon for a free jar of Nutella.

One Lucky Fan Could Win a Trip to the Homeland of Nutella**

Nutella fans will have the chance to win a five-day/four-night trip to Italy for a winner and their guest, where they will tour a factory where Nutella is made. Participants can visit NutellaDay.com to complete their entry form.

Additionally, the Nutella Cafe in New York and Chicago will be giving away a free personalized jar of Nutella with the purchase of a menu item of their choice, to the first 100 consumers to visit each location. Both Nutella Cafe locations will be open from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. Nutella Cafe New York is located at 116 University Place. Nutella Cafe Chicago is located at 189 Michigan Avenue.

"This World Nutella Day, we wanted to give back to our passionate fan base," said Shahrukh Mehta Brand Marketing Director for Nutella at Ferrero USA. "Our goal on February 5 is simple - to bring people together across the U.S. through a mutual love for our iconic hazelnut spread."

Since 2007, World Nutella Day has grown to be a global phenomenon that recognizes the brand's longstanding heritage of delighting people in more than 170 countries worldwide.

For more information on World Nutella Day, the World Nutella Day Coupon Giveaway and the Italy Experience Sweepstakes, visit NutellaDay.com and follow Nutella on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Nutella

Nutella®, The Original Hazelnut Spread®, was created in 1964 thanks to Mr. Michele Ferrero; it was based on the recipe for Giandujot developed in 1946 by his father, Pietro Ferrero – confectioner and founder of Ferrero – in Italy's Piedmont area. Today, the popular hazelnut spread with cocoa is available in over 170 countries worldwide.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisinets, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and six plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and Instagram.

