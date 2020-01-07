To Combat Poor Air Quality, Coway Donates Air Purifiers to Local San Francisco School

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coway , a Korean company known for creating health-minded technologies, is pleased to announce a charitable donation of Coway air purifier units to Commodore Sloat Elementary School in San Francisco, following the wildfires across the Bay Area.

"As part of our mission and continued focus on helping people live healthier lives, providing these air purifiers allows us to further cement this effort," said Kevin Shim, Director. "We believe that children should have the best access to healthy environments from an early age. Knowing that children are among those individuals most susceptible to health issues, we felt it was of the utmost importance to make a contribution to a school like Commodore Sloat Elementary, which was suffering as a result of the wildfires."

Wildfires release large amounts of carbon monoxide and fine particles into the atmosphere, greatly diminishing the air quality and increasing the risk of adverse effects to the lungs and heart. While not everyone will suffer negative health effects as a result of a wildfire, children, elderly individuals, and pregnant women tend to be most susceptible.

"As a parent, it's important for me to know that my daughter has a clean and healthy classroom environment, especially during wildfire season here in California," said Alex Davidson, parent and co-president of the Parent Club Organization (PCO) at Commodore Sloat. "The Coway air filters will go a long way to ensure kids at Sloat have clean air to breathe throughout the year."

The Coway Airmega Air Purifiers control indoor pollution, which is usually two to five times higher than outdoor levels and can reduce impurities in older buildings. Every unit is equipped with more than three fan speeds that allow the air output to be adjusted based on unique air purification needs. By capturing airborne particles including dust, pet dander and mold, it's especially helpful to those suffering from asthma and allergies.

Coway air purifiers are designed to seamlessly fit into spaces of all sizes with convenient features such as:

Real-time air quality indicator

Automatic air speed control

Smart monitoring with the IoCare app

Google Home and Amazon Alexa integration

Filter replacement indicators

Easy-to-use timers with options for one, four or eight hours of operation

Activated carbon and True HEPA filter – captures and reduces up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air

Room sizes: 330 sq ft to 1,560 sq ft

Coway air purifiers and more are available for purchase on www.cowaymega.com .

About Coway

Helping people live better, healthier lives have been Coway's healthy obsession since they began in 1989. Coway has become a leading, award-winning provider of home-health technology known for its leading air purifier, water purifier, and body solutions. As a research and development-driven organization, Coway employs close to 235 researchers and holds over 4,709 intellectual properties as of 2019, including utility patents, trademarks, and designs. Coway's R&D division is focused on developing sustainable technologies related to healthy water, air and home, and creating innovation related to smart technologies and the IoT.

