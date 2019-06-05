To Commemorate The 75ᵗʰ Anniversary Of D-Day, The GEICO Skytypers' Vintage WWII Airplane Squadron Drop Rose Petals Over Nashville To Honor Veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day and the Invasion of Normandy, the GEICO Skytypers' WWII vintage airplane squadron and Country Band Little Texas' Co-founder Dwayne O'Brien, an aerobatic pilot, will drop rose petals over Nashville to honor our country's heroes at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 6. The GEICO Skytypers WWII aircraft trained the "greatest generation" of pilots for D-Day.

"Our memorial tribute flight for the 75th Anniversary of D-day is for the brave soldiers that fought for our country's freedom. We greatly honor those who served, and they should not be forgotten," said Larry Arken, squadron commander and team flight lead. "We thank fellow pilot Dwayne O'Brien for joining us on this important flight to remember all soldiers that fight to keep our country safe."

"I'm thrilled to be flying with the GEICO Skytypers and it's especially thrilling to fly with them on the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. Being able to honor our nation's veterans in a WWII vintage aircraft is very special to me and something that I'll never forget, just as I'll never forget the bravery and sacrifice of so many 75 years ago," says Dwayne O'Brien, co-founder of Little Texas and aerobatic pilot. "The men and women of our military, past and present, should never be forgotten for their service to our country."

Over the weekend, the GEICO Skytypers will also be performing at The Great Tennessee Air Show on Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9. O'Brien and Little Texas will be performing at CMA Fest at 4 p.m., Sunday, June 8 at the Budweiser Forever Country Stage.

ABOUT THE GEICO SKYTYPERS

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, fly six WWII SNJ aircraft, the North American SNJ built for the Navy, the Air Forces T-6 variant. Both trainer aircraft were used to prepare pilots of "The Greatest Generation" for WWII combat. The team performs a low-level, precision-flying demonstration featuring tactics and maneuvers designed by team members who served in the United States military. In addition to their air show performances, the team "skytype" giant messages in the sky. Five aircraft fly in a line-abreast formation to produce 1,000-foot tall messages that can be seen for 15 miles in any direction. For more information, please visit www.geicoskytypers.com.

ABOUT DWAYNE O'BRIEN

Dwayne O'Brien co-founded the multi-platinum country band Little Texas which has had 15 top-ten singles, three number-ones and sold more than seven million albums on the Warner Brothers label. When O'Brien isn't writing, touring or recording with Little Texas, he is pilot with a lifelong love of military and aerobatic aviation. A tribute to military aviation and veterans, O'Brien's song "We Remember" is featured on his album Song Pilot, which was inspired by his passion for aviation and respect for the armed forces. O'Brien has owned and flown the Bellanca Decathlon and the Pitts S-2B. He is also a Music Business Instructor at Belmont University in Nashville and lives in Brentwood, Tennessee with his wife Delisa, and sons Dylan and Dawson.

