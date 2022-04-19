TO DRIVE AWARENESS FOR APRIL'S SEXUAL ASSAULT AWARENESS AND PREVENTION MONTH SABRE PROMOTES VICTIM SUPPORT AND PROVIDES SAFETY TIPS AND TOOLS

SABRE Supports Education And Care Provided By RAINN, The Largest U.S. Anti-Sexual Violence Organization, Through Year-Round Donations

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every 68 seconds an American is sexually assaulted, and 55 percent of those acts happen in or near the victim's home according to RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. April is Sexual Assault Awareness And Prevention Month and since 2010, SABRE, the leading personal safety brand with police and consumers worldwide, has proudly donated a percentage of sales year-round of its Pepper Gel with Finger Grip and Snap Clip to support RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline. Now through April 30, SABRE will enhance its support for the cause by also donating twenty-five percent of sales for any of its personal alarms purchased via SabreRed.com. In addition, SABRE donates every time an individual takes a SABRE Personal Safety Academy course.

"This month's boosted awareness and prevention initiatives are important reminders of the many challenges our country faces regarding sexual assault and we want to help communicate the compassionate support for victims and survivors of sexual assault provided by RAINN," says David Nance, SABRE Personal Safety Academy Founder and CEO of SABRE.

Anyone can fall victim to sexual assault and according to RAINN, eight out of 10 sexual assault victims knew their assailant in some capacity—a friend, a current or former partner, a coworker, or a family member.

Below are steps to help prevent a sexual assault and be an ally to victims and survivors.*

Be engaged with your surroundings: Engaged means being alert to what is happening around you and actively scanning an area or situation for anything out of the ordinary.

Engaged means being alert to what is happening around you and actively scanning an area or situation for anything out of the ordinary. Enhance your level of personal safety: Carry a personal protection device such as SABRE pepper sprays and pepper gels or personal alarms. They are convenient to carry, easy to use and effective, and provide immediate accessibility in a threatening situation.

Carry a personal protection device such as SABRE pepper sprays and pepper gels or personal alarms. They are convenient to carry, easy to use and effective, and provide immediate accessibility in a threatening situation. Make sure your rideshare driver is who they say they are: Confirm that the license plate matches your assigned car on the app and ask who they are picking up rather than asking if they are there to pick you up. For example, ask, "Who are you here for?" rather than "Are you here for Susan?"

Confirm that the license plate matches your assigned car on the app and ask who they are picking up rather than asking if they are there to pick you up. For example, ask, "Who are you here for?" rather than "Are you here for Susan?" Remember 10 seconds to safety: Within the first 10 seconds of arriving at a destination, assess and be engaged with your surroundings. Is anything out of the ordinary? Does everything feel right?

Within the first 10 seconds of arriving at a destination, assess and be engaged with your surroundings. Is anything out of the ordinary? Does everything feel right? Be conscious of your drinks: At a bar, restaurant, or party, watch your drink to make sure it's not being spiked. Keep an eye on your drink from the time the bartender hands it to you until you finish it. You can also opt for a drink in a bottle or can instead of a glass. The top of a bottle or can is smaller, making it harder to sneak substances into them.

At a bar, restaurant, or party, watch your drink to make sure it's not being spiked. Keep an eye on your drink from the time the bartender hands it to you until you finish it. You can also opt for a drink in a bottle or can instead of a glass. The top of a bottle or can is smaller, making it harder to sneak substances into them. Learn about consent: Consent is always required, and "no" does not mean "yes."

Consent is always required, and "no" does not mean "yes." Take a personal safety course: SABRE provides two types of personal safety training courses led by certified instructors - the Civilian Safety Awareness Program and the SABRE College Safety Program that empower students by increasing confidence and teaching the skills to help get out of a threatening situation.

SABRE provides two types of personal safety training courses led by certified instructors - the Civilian Safety Awareness Program and the SABRE College Safety Program that empower students by increasing confidence and teaching the skills to help get out of a threatening situation. Intervene in situations that don't look or feel right: If you see someone being taken advantage of, call for help.

If you see someone being taken advantage of, call for help. Empower victims of sexual assault: If a victim reaches out to you, provide them with a safe space to speak and listen with a compassionate ear.

If a victim reaches out to you, provide them with a safe space to speak and listen with a compassionate ear. Find support and seek out resources: If you have been a victim of sexual assault, know that you are not alone and it's not your fault. There are people who will believe you and want to help.

If you have been a victim of sexual assault, know that you are not alone and it's not your fault. There are people who will believe you and want to help. Consider speaking with a trusted friend or family member or seeking therapy or a support group. You can also call RAINN's free National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or access the National Sexual Assault online chat service to speak with someone anonymously.

* SABRE recognizes that all sexual assaults are different. These steps are not meant to serve as a 'How-to' guide for preventing a sexual assault. These steps serve as a guide to help live a safe, confident, and empowered life, aligning with SABRE's mission to help you Make It Safe.

