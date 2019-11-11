To Empower the Tourism Industry of Henan Province, Henan Tourism Marketing Upgraded via International Social Media Promotion

KAIFENG, China, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The history of Henan equals half of Chinese history. With great landscape and sociocultural history, Henan is the birth place of Huaxia, which is the ancient Chinese civilization. In the modern time, Henan is still an important province full of intelligence and innovation in China. Numerous tourists are attracted by the local unique travel culture and fascinated by the natural landscape and civilized cultural atmosphere of Henan.

To follow up the most up-to-date international social media trend, the Cultural and Tourism Department of Henan Province has been active at the four international social media platforms to further expand the innovative branding of the local tourism industry internationally: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. The main goal of this social media expansion is to present the comprehensive local tourism information including the amazing landscape and the abundant history to the world.

Since the May of 2018, the Cultural and Tourism Department of Henan Province organized several online and offline marketing activities including "The Charming Chinese New Year," "5-Day Offline Challenge in Henan" and "Visit Henan with Our Official Henan Ambassador." Various forms are used for these online and offline marketing activities including hashtag settings on Twitter, special graphic design and notification of interesting graphic posts. Through these efficient global marketing strategies, more international visitors are able to get to know about the traditional local folk culture, and the in-depth cultural spirit of Henan province.

Up to now, with the efficient marketing promotions done by the Cultural and Tourism Department of Henan Province, Tourism Henan has more than 260,000 followers. In the future, the official overseas social media accounts will continue to provide more up-to-date local tourism information, activities news and related product information, in order to attract more attentions and have more frequent interactions with international visitors and groups. The great success of the international marketing development of Henan would further increase the global branding of Henan tourism industry; meanwhile, more international visitors gain the great opportunity to know more about Henan.

Thanks to the high efficiency and great outcome of the overseas social media platform, Henan tourism now has stepped into a new stage of cultural promotion. Targeted travelers become information providers of Henan. More creative spaces and values of tourist destinations of Henan are being discovered by travelers through various forms of social media sharing. By keep upgrading its global marketing strategy, Henan, the name of the ancient capital is expecting to be known by the world.

FB: https://www.facebook.com/henanofficialtourism/?ref=bookmarks

TW: https://twitter.com/DiscoverHenan

INS: https://www.instagram.com/discoverhenan/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd8G_Yz1LVEpVrSz1Njutlw

SOURCE Culture and Tourism Department of Henan Province