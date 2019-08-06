To Meet Expanding IDD Support Service Needs, Caregiver, Inc. Announces Opening of Plano Office, Names Jaime Grider Area Director

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Lashley, President and CEO of Caregiver, Inc., a leading provider of services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), has announced that Jaime Grider has returned to Caregiver, Inc., as an Area Director to focus on launching and growing support services for IDD individuals in Collin and surrounding counties out of a new Caregiver Home and Community Services (HCS) office at 5164 Village Creek Drive, Suite 200.

Alex Sturges, Caregiver's Vice President of Operations Strategy, spearheaded the expansion into Collin County.

"Plano-area demand for support services for people with disabilities exceeds availability, creating a serious gap that Caregiver is working to fill," Sturges said.

The 2500-square-foot Plano office is located at 5164 Village Creek Drive, Suite 200, near the intersection of the President George Bush Turnpike and the Dallas North Tollway. It is part of Caregiver's Texas Region 3.

"We will emphasize Supported Employment Services to assist individuals from community foster care host homes and other programs as they apply for local jobs," Grider explained. "Our goal is sustainable competitive employment or self-employment."

The office will open this month.

"Jaime has proven herself as a leader in the industry," said Caregiver's North Texas Regional Director Debbie Youngblood. "She will create quality options for individuals and families seeking HCS services in Plano and surrounding communities."

During an earlier role at Caregiver, Grider while working closely with Youngblood, developed a dozen group homes and 50 foster care locations. She was formerly area director for Daybreak Community Services, D&S Community Services, Educare/Rescare, and Progressive Life of North Texas; spent three years working directly with IDD individuals; and worked in healthcare sales, marketing and claims auditing.

Grider is planning a public grand opening. For more, email Jaime.Grider@sglctx.com or phone 972-786-2507.

About Caregiver

Formed in 2015, Caregiver, Inc., is a privately held company with over 3500 employees within the headquarters support group and branded affiliates in four states. They provide a wide range of intermediate, home and community care services to nearly 2800 individuals who qualify as developmentally or intellectually disabled or are impacted by related conditions. Caregiver headquarters are at 4800 Overton Plaza, Suite 440, Fort Worth, Texas 76109; (800) 299-5161. Visit cg-idd.com.

Contact: Anna Todd 682-707-2725 or anna.todd@cg-idd.com

SOURCE Caregiver, Inc.

