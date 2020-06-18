To Solve Healthcare Staffing Shortages Amidst Chaos due to COVID-19, BlueSky Staffing Software's Product Update Adds Transparency and Control

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSky Medical Staffing Software has released a powerful version update to its clinical talent management system.

With hospitals facing financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic like increased costs, revenue losses and staffing shortages, locum tenens physicians, travel or temporary nurses and their employer agencies are heavily relied on by healthcare systems to provide care their patients. SIA analysts project long-term demand for these roles will only increase, nearly 30% by 2030.

BlueSky Medical Staffing Software for Healthcare Contingent Labor and Optimization of Clinical Workforce Management. Front to Back Office Consolidated In One Suite. Candidates and Vendors Managed Easily.

Optimizing clinical talent has become a primary focus to help manage risk, maintain compliance and retain the most qualified candidates. To support the industry, BlueSky just released an update to their staffing software product to make healthcare labor management more effective.

BlueSky Staffing Software's 5.14 update introduces more than ten new invoicing templates for vendor management plus enables the administrator to create their own invoice template for processing and reuse. Each vendor or agency will be served documents formatted exactly as a user defines.

The staffing software update includes caregiver evaluation with weighted scores to assess job performance on a Likert scale. Valid data is available from custom or standard evaluation reports within moments. Caregiver evaluations reflect back to vendor success, providing in-depth information for key business decisions.

Learn more about BlueSky Medical Staffing Software's complete contingent labor management solution (https://www.whatisbluesky.com/).

President of BlueSky, Tim Teague says, "Right now we're seeing the industry struggle to leverage technology and tools that improve not only business operations but the care provided to the community. Our team is excited to help agencies and healthcare systems integrate with a Joint Commission compliant process and set them up for long-term success."

BlueSky Staffing Software provides on-demand training videos for users to quickly learn the larger updates and features are supplemented with minor releases throughout each year, BlueSky Medical Staffing Software continues to empower human resource teams and healthcare staffing agencies for its third decade.

BlueSky Synergy is the parent company of BlueSky Medical Staffing Software (www.whatisbluesky.com), Nurse Backpack (www.nursebackpack.com) and RapidHire Tool (www.rapidhiretool.com).

BlueSky Medical Staffing Software is an applicant tracking system, vendor management software, nurse and staff scheduling tool with invoice/payroll capabilities in one suite for contingent labor management.

