To the Stars Academy of Arts & Science Acknowledges the Pentagon's Official Release of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Video Footage

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Another milestone was achieved this week for space tech start-up To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTSA) when the Pentagon officially released three videos of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) to confirm the footage that was taken by U.S. Navy fighter-jets was authentic. This is the first time in history the Department of Defense has officially acknowledged the existence of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

Official footage captured by elite US Navy Jet Fighter Pilots and released by To the Stars Academy of Arts & Science, now acknowledged by the Pentagon.

The videos were originally released by TTSA in 2017 with The New York Times and subsequently confirmed by the Navy. The Pentagon has also previously acknowledged the existence of an Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) formerly run by Luis Elizondo. Elizondo now serves as the Director of Government Programs & Services for TTSA.

He offered the following statement regarding the footage release:

"In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever that governments speak the truth to their citizens, as it is the most important pillar of a Democracy. We commend the leadership at the Department of Defense for sharing the truth and TTSA is optimistic that they will continue to share more information transparently as it becomes publicly available."

"At To The Stars Academy, we do not fear skepticism and will continually work to decrease doubt around the topic of the existence of UAPs. We are fueled by the Pentagon's significant actions and hope this encourages a new wave of credible information to come forward. We acknowledge and stand by those who have the courage to always speak the truth, no matter how difficult or complex the issue is."

Elizondo is a principal cast member of HISTORY's hit nonfiction series "Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation," which reached 19.1 million people during season one. Elizondo appeared alongside Commander David Fravor, U.S. Navy (Ret), Commanding Officer of Strike Fighter Squadron 41, who encountered the UAP in the Navy's declassified footage. Throughout the series, Elizondo and his colleagues are profiled for their work at To the Stars Academy of Arts & Science collaborating with public and private entities around the world to shine a spotlight on the truth and produce tangible evidence to build the most indisputable case for the existence and threat of UAPs ever assembled. Season two of the series is set to return this summer and will continue to follow Elizondo and the TTSA team as they further their work with retired and active military to expose Unidentified Aerial Phenomena sightings worldwide.

About To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science

To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTSA) is a public benefit corporation that was established in 2017 as a revolutionary collaboration between academia, industry and pop culture to advance society's understanding of scientific phenomena and its technological implications.

For more information, visit: https://home.tothestarsacademy.com

