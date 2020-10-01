ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmaster magazine, the exclusive monthly publication of Toastmasters International, recently won three 2020 Folio awards. "Fitting in as an Autistic Speaker" by Jolene Stockman won in the category of Column/Blog, while "Master the Art of Interviewing" by Jennifer Blanck received honorable mention in the category of Instructional/How To, and "Running With a Dream: Nudzejma Softic" by Laura Amann received honorable mention in the category of Profile or Q&A.

Toastmaster Magazine Wins Three Folio Awards

"It's an honor to be recognized by the Folio awards," says Toastmasters Chief Executive Officer Daniel Rex. "These awards are excellent accolades for our Toastmaster magazine staff who provides our more than 364,000 members worldwide with educational and inspiring stories each month."

Toastmasters International has been recognized as the leading organization dedicated to communication and leadership skill development for more than 95 years. The Toastmaster magazine, which recently celebrated its 87th birthday, highlights these same topics, and serves as a resource for members working toward personal and professional improvement.

For more than 25 years, the Folio awards have recognized excellence in engaging content and gorgeous design across all sectors of the publishing industry. Meredith Corporation, National Geographic, Industry Drive, and Harvard Business Review were among the other publications receiving top honors this year.

