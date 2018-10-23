ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season coming up, it's the time of year when you may be asked (or take it upon yourself) to give a toast in front of friends, families and colleagues. To help you prepare, Toastmasters International, the global organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development, offers a list of 10 do's and don'ts that will help you deliver an exceptional toast this holiday season.



Toastmasters' 10 Holiday Toasts Do's and Don'ts

Do identify yourself. Although you may be surrounded by friends and family, it's customary to provide a brief explanation of who you are before beginning the toast. Don't make the speech about you. Just because you're the one speaking, doesn't mean it's an opportunity to talk about yourself. Do toast the host. Show your gratitude at the event by thanking the host during your speech. Don't drink too much alcohol before speaking. You'll want to be in top form when delivering the toast. Do use humor. Jokes and funny anecdotes are acceptable as long as they're positive, appropriate to the audience and not offensive. Don't use inappropriate language. Avoid using profanity and telling potentially embarrassing stories. Do practice. Rehearse your message in front of an audience prior to the holiday. Don't apologize. If you make a mistake, there's no need to say you're sorry. Pick up where you left off and keep going. Do raise your glass. To deliver the toast, stand; lift your glass by the stem and say, "I'd like to propose a toast." Pause to allow guests to shift their attention toward you and give them time to lift their glasses. Be sure to lower your glass to about waist height. Don't talk too much. A toast should last no longer than three minutes.

"Delivering a holiday toast is a great honor," says Lark Doley, Toastmasters 2018-19 International President. "What were those unforgettable moments last year to your audience? Express those moments in a positive, memorable way to launch the new year with optimism."

For tips on how to make your words count when delivering a toast, visit Toastmaster magazine article, Mastering the Toast, written by speaker coach, Simon Bucknall. To practice your toasts or speeches, find a Toastmasters club near you by visiting www.toastmasters.org/findaclub.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., United States, the organization's membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

