Toastmasters Announces Speakers for 2022 Convention

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters International announced an exciting and diverse lineup of education sessions for its 2022 International Convention, to be held Aug. 17-20 as a hybrid event. With 18 inspiring speaking sessions, the 2022 International Convention will feature presenters from around the world.

"We are excited to offer an illustrious and diverse group of speakers at this year's International Convention," says Matt Kinsey, Toastmasters' International President-Elect. "Whether attending in-person in Nashville, or virtually, this year's convention attendees will be treated to a wide variety of world-class presenters who will entertain and educate the audience throughout the convention."

The main-stage presenters include Jim Cathcart, who will deliver the keynote presentation during the Opening Ceremonies on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Cathcart is a life-long professional speaker, author of 23 books, university professor, entrepreneur, and a leader in the field of success motivation and personal development. Beginning as an entry-level government clerk dreaming of a more meaningful life, he ultimately became friends and colleagues with the greats of his profession: Og Mandino, Zig Ziglar, Earl Nightingale, Jeanne Robertson, Patricia Fripp, Les Brown, Nido Qubein, and many more.

Cathcart is past president of the National Speakers Association and the 2001 recipient of Toastmasters' Golden Gavel Award. He has spoken in 23 major cities in China, all 50 states in the United States, Canada, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. He was inducted into the Speaker Hall of Fame and the Sales & Marketing Hall of Fame.

Shirley Davis, PhD is the recipient of Toastmasters' 2022 Golden Gavel Award. Davis is an award-winning global workforce expert with over 30 years of human resources and business experience, as the recipient of the organization's 2022 Golden Gavel Award. Davis worked in a variety of senior executive roles for several Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies. As an international speaker, she has worked in more than 30 countries on five continents and delivers more than 100 speeches a year.

Davis is President and CEO of SDS Global Enterprises, a full-service firm that works with organizations around the world providing strategies and solutions for fostering high performing and inclusive workplace cultures.

To learn more about Toastmasters' 2022 International Convention, Aug. 17-20, and obtain a complete schedule of events, including the Opening Ceremonies, Education Sessions, and the World Championship of Public Speaking®, visit www.toastmasters.org/Convention. The International Convention will be a hybrid event and the public is invited to attend in person or online.

