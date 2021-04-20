ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanking the Academy might express sincerity and appreciation for receiving a distinguished honor like an Oscar, but the speeches that viewers will be buzzing about after this year's Academy Awards® will likely be remembered for the emotion, thoughtfulness, and perhaps humor the award winners use to engage the audience while on stage.

Toastmasters Picks 5 Funniest Oscar Acceptance Speech Lines

In advance of Sunday's Oscar ceremony, Toastmasters International, the global organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development, selects the five acceptance speech lines below (in chronological order) as the funniest in recent Oscar history:

When Robin Williams won Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Good Will Hunting" in 1998, he displayed emotion and sincerity, as well as his trademark humor. The late comedian closed his speech by thanking his father, who, when Williams said he wanted to be an actor, told him, "Wonderful, just have a back-up profession like welding." https://bit.ly/3lTdgpy

Roberto Benigni will forever be remembered for climbing over and standing on audience seats as he made his way to the stage when he won the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar for "Life is Beautiful" in 1999. His winning speech was nearly just as high-spirited and included this memorable quip, "I would like to thank my parents in Vergaio, a little village in Italy. They gave me the biggest gift: poverty." https://bit.ly/31mme5k

Julia Roberts wasn't going to let the walk-off music rush her acceptance speech as she won Best Actress for "Erin Brockovich" in 2001: "I have a television, so I'm going to spend some time here to tell you some things. [To orchestra conductor:] And sir, you're doing a great job, but you're so quick with that stick. So why don't you sit, 'cause I may never be here again." https://bit.ly/3w2LlYW

After winning the Best Actress award in 2010 for her role in "The Blind Side," Sandra Bullock opened her acceptance speech with clever and memorable remark, "Did I really earn this, or did I just wear you all down?" https://bit.ly/39vYz76

As she accepted her third Academy Award – second for Best Actress – for her work in "The Iron Lady" in 2012, Meryl Streep, who holds the record for most Academy Award nominations of any actor, joked, "When they called my name, I had this feeling I could hear half of America going, 'Oh no. Come on ... Her, again?' You know. But, whatever." https://bit.ly/31i2Vdk

Toastmasters' public speaking experts will be evaluating this Sunday's Oscar speeches. Email [email protected] to find out which speeches stood out to the organization.

To find a local Toastmasters club where you can improve your next presentation, visit www.toastmasters.org/Find.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

