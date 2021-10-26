Tobacco Market Size to Grow by USD 146.50 bn from 2021 to 2025|Altria Group Inc. and British American Tobacco Among Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

The tobacco market report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing new product launches.

The tobacco market covers the following areas:

Tobacco Market Sizing

Tobacco Market Forecast

Tobacco Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Altria Group Inc.

British American Tobacco Plc

Djarum

Imperial Brands Plc

JT International SA

Philip Morris International Inc.

Poschl Tabak GmbH and Co. KG

Pyxus International Inc.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS

Vector Group Ltd.

Tobacco Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 146.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Djarum, Imperial Brands Plc, JT International SA, Philip Morris International Inc., Poschl Tabak GmbH and Co. KG, Pyxus International Inc., Scandinavian Tobacco Group AS, and Vector Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

