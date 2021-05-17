Tobin Entertainment Presents A Conversation with Stacey Abrams, a National Speaking Tour with a Twelve City Schedule

SAN ANTONIO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOBIN ENTERTAINMENT presents political leader, voting rights activist, entrepreneur, and NYTimes bestselling author, Stacey Abrams in a national speaking tour, A Conversation with Stacey Abrams. The tour will launch in San Antonio at The Tobin Center's H-E-B Performance Hall on September 20, 2021, before heading on to eleven other US cities (full touring schedule below).

Stacey Abrams will present an evening of candid conversation and insights on politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice, and being a true voice for change. Designed around worldwide and national events, as well as questions from the audience and community, this conversation with Stacey Abrams aims to inform and empower.

"People tend to remember the first time they heard Stacey Abrams speak, and it's easy to see why." – TIME Magazine

Abrams' New York Times bestselling book Lead from the Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change , is a personal and empowering blueprint for outsiders who seek to become the ones in charge. From her experiences launching a company to building Georgia into a premier battleground state, Abrams illuminates that finding what you want to fight for is as critical as knowing how to turn thought into action. Our Time is Now is a blueprint to end voter suppression and chronicles a chilling account of how the right to vote and the principles of democracy have been and continue to be under attack. Abrams is also the author of the fictional political thriller While Justice Sleeps.

Dedicated to civic engagement, Abrams has founded multiple organizations devoted to voting rights, training and hiring young people of color, and tackling social issues at both the state and national levels. She is the 2021 recipient of the inaugural Social Justice Impact Award from the NAACP Image Awards.

National Tour Schedule**:

September 20, 2021 · The Tobin Center, San Antonio, TX

September 22, 2021 · The Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI

September 23, 2021 · Detroit Opera House, Detroit, MI

October 12, 2021 · Mesa Arts Center, Mesa, AZ

October 13, 2021 · Paramount Theatre, Denver, CO

October 25, 2021 · Chevalier Theatre, Medford, MA

October 26, 2021 · Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, NY

November 9, 2021 · The Florida Theatre, Jacksonville, FL

November 10, 2021 · The Theater at Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, TX

November 16, 2021 · Tennessee Performing Arts Center, Nashville, TN

November 17, 2021 · Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, NC

November 18, 2021 · Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, NC

** All attendees will be required to follow the CDC guidelines concerning COVID health and safety protocols at the time of the event.

SOURCE Tobin Entertainment