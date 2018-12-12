Tocagen to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on Wednesday, February 27 and Present at Upcoming SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tocagen Inc. (Nasdaq: TOCA), a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results and business progress on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Additionally, Marty Duvall, chief executive officer, will present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, March 1, at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York City.

The live audio webcast from the conference and subsequent replay may be accessed by visiting Tocagen's website. The webcast will be available shortly after conclusion of the presentation and archived on the company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Tocagen

Tocagen is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company developing first-in-class, broadly applicable product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their own cancer. Tocagen's lead investigational product candidate, Toca 511 & Toca FC, is under evaluation in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (Toca 5) for recurrent high grade glioma (HGG), a disease with significant unmet medical need. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration awarded Tocagen an orphan drug grant for the Toca 5 trial and has granted Toca 511 & Toca FC Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of recurrent HGG. The European Medicines Agency has granted Toca 511 PRIME (PRIority MEdicines) designation for the treatment of glioma.

