TOCA's New Soccer Training Center In Chino Hills Opens To The Public

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football, Inc., a soccer-focused, technology-enabled experience company, celebrates the grand opening of its newly acquired and renovated training center in Chino Hills, California. The 24,000-square-foot soccer facility known as TOCA Chino Hills is located at 15221 Fairfield Ranch Road and features two playing fields as well as a sport court.

TOCA aims to transform the sports experience and build communities that inspire everybody to play. The facility has been completely renovated and modernized into a state-of-the-art training and playing space that includes 10 interactive high-performance TOCA Studios, two full-size indoor fields and a sport court futsal field. It also has smaller spaces for technology-assisted coaching and experiential training programs.

TOCA Chino Hills features the company's patented Touch Trainer, which is an innovative ball delivery machine that provides a dynamic authentic training experience with varying ball speed and direction. It integrates with a mobile training app so players and coaches can track progress and learn from data trends.

TOCA acquired the former Spin Indoor Soccer facility in late 2019 and upgraded the interior to meet TOCA training program standards. The new TOCA facility has its Grand Opening Event on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Celebrations start at 9:30 a.m. with a public official reception and ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

The grand opening celebration includes:

Demos of the TOCA Touch Trainer begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

begin at and continue throughout the day. Demos of TOCA Juniors and Strikers programs for children ages 15 months to 8 years old.

programs for children ages 15 months to 8 years old. Caitlyn Schrepfer , the number one soccer freestyler in the U.S., will show off her skills at 10 a.m. , 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. ; and will be signing autographs from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with two "surprise" starting players from an L.A. based professional team.

, the number one soccer freestyler in the U.S., will show off her skills at , and ; and will be signing autographs from with two "surprise" starting players from an L.A. based professional team. Demos of futsal , an indoor version of soccer played on a smaller field, will run continuously from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

an indoor version of soccer played on a smaller field, will run continuously from Complimentary coffee, bagels, donuts and local artisan sandwiches are available all day.

As part of the facility's future, TOCA will host TOCA Juniors and Strikers, TOCA individualized training, evening league play and camps. Additionally, the facility can be rented for private parties and events.

"This is an exciting time for us as we expand in our own backyard here in Southern California," said Yoshi Maruyama, TOCA's CEO. "The region's interest in soccer runs deep with two professional teams in the area and lots of school and recreational league teams. We're looking forward to helping players refine their skills, up their game and reach their goals while building friendships and community in ways the soccer industry has yet to witness."

The Costa Mesa-headquartered company has expanded from its humble roots in founder Eddie Lewis's garage in 2014 and employs more than 250 people today. The company began opening its own facilities in 2012, building from the ground up or acquiring and redeveloping existing businesses. TOCA owns 12 properties in Southern California, the Pacific Northwest and metro Atlanta, and has 18 affiliates throughout the country. TOCA also operates TOCA Academy, a school-based program that introduces potential customers to use the technology for training and scrimmages – and enables the company to assess market interest and opportunity in potential locations.

"TOCA's business model will hinge on owning and operating training facilities, so the company is able to deliver exceptional soccer experiences for individuals and groups," said Maruyama. "We plan to move beyond sports training to provide a comprehensive soccer experience and will announce further acquisitions and expansions in the coming months. This is the start of that expansion and we're excited to be able to move as fast as we did here in Chino Hills."

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, TOCA Football, Inc. is a soccer-focused, technology enabled experience company that aims to transform the sports experience and to build communities that inspire everybody to play. TOCA provides an authentic soccer experience on demand, making players better and getting fans playing. This shared TOCA experience is the basis of a global, inclusive TOCA community in which we all share our love of the World's Game. For more information please visit TOCAfootball.com or follow @tocafootball on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

