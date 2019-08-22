Tocaya Organica Launches Its Environmentally Focused Charitable Arm, Tocaya Life Foundation, With The Debut Of "Wave Tank" In October 2019

"As a vegan-first, California-based brand, the environment is monumentally important to us, so we put our heads together to think outside the box to come up with specific and immediate ways that we can give back. We are eager to launch Tocaya Life Foundation's Wave Tank and begin working with innovative companies that share the same passion as Tocaya Organica for making the world a better place for ourselves and for future generations," says Berman. Tanha adds, "We are intentionally and excitedly launching an initiative that is central to our brand identity in every way. While we have empathy for numerous causes, we are nothing without our environment, and Tocaya Organica is committed to keeping our eye on the ball and taking the necessary steps to initiate gradual, yet long-term change."

In addition to Wave Tank, Tocaya Life Foundation has plans to launch several other meaningful initiatives later this year both in the restaurants and internally as a company, such as Heart of the House, bringing waste and sustainability conversations to the back-of-house operations; Round Up for Charity, rounding up a guest's check by adding change that is given to a charitable organization; and Service Time Off, an employee benefit allowing the team to take pride in serving the cause and getting out in the field.

ABOUT TOCAYA LIFE FOUNDATION:

Established in 2019 by Michael Tanha and Tosh Berman, Tocaya Life Foundation is a 501c3 organization that represents a commitment to the environment: a project and promise in equal measure focusing on sustainability. Tocaya Life Foundation is an initiative that is central to the Tocaya Organica brand - a proud defender of the only home we've ever known. Tocaya Life Foundation thinks outside the box and uses a wide array of programs, both internally and externally, to combat the pressing issues threatening our environment today. Tocaya Life Foundation will make a difference.

ABOUT TOCAYA ORGANICA:

Pairing modern Mexican cuisine with the highest-quality ingredients and bold flavors, Tocaya Organica offers chef-driven salads, tacos, bowls, and burritos in a sophisticated yet accessible fast-casual setting. Rooted in traditional Mexican recipes, the menu naturally accommodates a variety of dietary preferences, using quality produce as its foundation. Embodying a commitment to serving natural and sustainable ingredients, Tocaya Organica serves meat and fish that are fresh and 100% free of hormones, steroids, and antibiotics. Founded in 2016, Tocaya Organica now operates 15 locations in La Jolla, San Diego, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Santa Monica, Venice, Playa Vista, Century City, El Segundo, Westwood, Scottsdale, and more.

