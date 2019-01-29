TODAQ sponsors Silicon Valley hackathon; teams to build decentralized solutions for international pharma, education, energy and resource sectors

The event is a long standing hackathon series which has run for over a decade, and combines community collaboration and two day hackathon contest. Well known tech companies like Square have building roots there and other Developer Camp teams have later exited companies to multinationals including Apple, Oracle and Disney. TODAQ will be sponsoring this hackathon event alongside a long list of companies including Amazon and Zum.

TODAQ will be offering its TODA-as-a-service (TaaS) platform for all developer camp teams to build market solutions on, as well as providing worksessions and mentoring, corporate challenges and awards for participating teams. TODAQ's TaaS platform is built on the TODA Protocol, a soon to be open source decentralized technology that enables meaningful ownership of digital assets, commoditises the settlement of value and can be run on a network of mobile devices without cloud or miners.

"Decentralized public technologies, including blockchains, have not yet shown commercial relevance at global scale. All that will change starting in 2019", said Hassan Khan, TODAQ CEO, "TaaS makes it easy for an enterprise to harness decentralisation and leverage the TODA protocol with a "one-stop shop" solution that enables secure ownership management and efficient peer-to-peer settlement of all their data including assets, people and money."

TODAQ is deploying multiple supply chain and consumer solutions projects with its enterprise partners in 2019 in the pharma, education, energy, resources, and sharing economy sectors across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the middle east and Asia. TODAQ's corporate challenges for Developer Camp teams will be relevant this year for these partners.

Suneel Gokhale, VentureSouq founding partner and TODAQ investor, believes bringing together a global community to address global opportunities is a key to success, "We are looking forward to the solutions coming out of this event that could have value for both the MENA region and other international markets."

Partners include regional market leaders like Global Environmental Management Services, a MENA based environmental and engineering services company that is launching a supply chain project with TODAQ, as well as cutting edge early stage companies like Gratomic, (TSX.V:GRAT), a publicly traded Canadian TSX.V advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products most notably high value graphene-based components for a range of mass market products.

While cutting out intermediaries to achieve efficiency and adding immutable trust to physical asset markets represent an enormous opportunity, the larger world of intangible assets is also very much in scope. "The confluence of decentralized platform solutions like TODAQ's, AI and mobile represent a sea change for the education field and ensuring accessible learning can reach every person on earth. We wish the Developer Camp teams best success during this event." said Vikas Pota, Group CEO of Tmrw Digital, the group holding company for all ed-tech investments and associated subsidiaries owned by Sunny Varkey, Founder of GEMS Education, the world's largest privately held K-12 schools organisation.

Further details on corporate challenges and awards will be provided for participants in the days prior to Develop Camp 2019.

About TODAQ

TODAQ is a fintech "bank of the future" that offers both a supply chain solutions platform and a consumer solutions platform to enterprises, banks, and smart cities for all their asset and money transactions. It intends to also provide these clients access to value added finance and insurance services. TODAQ is also responsible for the distribution of the Toda Note (TDN), a cryptographically controlled supply of 237 USD backstopped digital notes designed to be used as a medium of exchange for commerce and industry.

For further information: Hassan Khan, (416) 704-3113, hassan.khan@todaqfinance.com

SOURCE TODAQ