Today Australian hygiene company Asaleo Care becomes Essity

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has today finalized its acquisition of the remaining 63.8% of the shares in the Australian hygiene company Asaleo Care. Essity AustralAsia, which is the name of the regional unit going forward, will be consolidated into Essity's accounts as of July 1st , 2021.

"It is with great pleasure we today welcome our new colleagues in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands to Essity. Together we will continue to improve well-being through our leading products and solutions and facilitate the opportunity for profitable growth in this region," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Essity.

In 2020, Asaleo Care reported sales of AUD 419m (approximately SEK 2.7bn) and underlying EBITDA of AUD 89m (approximately SEK 574m). Based on this, Asaleo Care would have contributed to Essity's net sales and EBITDA by approximately 2% for 2020.

Asaleo Care manufactures and markets Personal Care and Professional Hygiene products in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji and Consumer Tissue in New Zealand and Fiji. The company's portfolio of market-leading brands includes Libra, Handee Ultra, Purex, Sorbent, Deeko, Viti and Orchid, and the global brands TENA and Tork through an exclusive license agreement with Essity.

