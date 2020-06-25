Today: Nation's Mayors to Address Police Violence & Racial Justice

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This afternoon, the nation's mayors will address the national call for police reform during the Criminal and Social Justice Standing Committee session of the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) 88th Annual Meeting. As part of the discussion, members of USCM's Police Reform and Racial Justice Working Group will share a newly established set of principles that will guide their work in the coming weeks as they establish specific recommendations to address police violence and patterns of racial discrimination.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) will hold its 88th Annual Meeting as a virtual convening from June 22 – June 26, 2020. Under the leadership of USCM President Rochester Hills (MI) Mayor Bryan K. Barnett, the Meeting will focus on the consideration and adoption of policy resolutions on some of the most pressing issues facing American cities today, including racial equity, police reform, the ongoing economic pain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, voting rights, climate change, and housing. These resolutions guide the advocacy agenda of the organization and allow the nation's mayors to speak with one voice as they advocate for cities on the state and federal levels. For more information, see here.

WHAT: U.S. Conference of Mayors 88th Annual Meeting; Criminal and Social Justice Standing Committee session

WHO: The session will be led by Lori E. Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago (IL), who chairs both the Criminal and Social Justice Committee and the Police Reform and Racial Justice Working Group. Other working group members expected to participate are:

Jane Castor, Mayor of Tampa (FL)

John Cranley, Mayor of Cincinnati (OH)

Michael Harrison, Police Commissioner of the Baltimore City Police Department

Jeri Williams, Police Chief of the Phoenix Police Department

W.H. "Skip" Holbrook, Chief of Police, City of Columbia Police Department

Charles Ramsey, Advisor to the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner and Former Washington, DC Police Chief, and Co-chair of President Obama's Task Force on 21st Century Policing

Jamie Gorelick, Former Deputy Attorney General of the United States and a Partner at WilmerHale

Ron Davis, Former Director of the COPS Office and Executive Director of the President's Task Force on 21st Century Policing

WHEN: Thursday, June 25, 2020; 4 pm ET

