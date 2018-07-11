TODAY Show "Steals & Deals" Features Personalized Stationery 65% Off

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stationery Studio (www.thestationerystudio.com/) was thrilled to be included in the TODAY show's Thanksgiving "Small Business" edition of "Steals & Deals" with TODAY show contributor Jill Martin. Jill said "I'm giving this as some of my gifts. I think this is such a cool gift that someone wouldn't normally buy for themselves."

The Stationery Studio offered TODAY show viewers a set of 25 personalized folded note cards for $34.95. This deal was 65% off of the $100 retail price. With a choice of paper color, ink color and personalization styles, there is something for everyone on your holiday list. Each set of stationery includes matching blank envelopes. Folded note cards are 5.5" x 4.25" with rounded corners and come in a beautiful gift box with tissue ready for gifting.

These personalized note cards make a great holiday gift idea. TODAY show co-anchor Sheinelle Jones said, "A lot of people like personalized stationery. This is absolutely beautiful." Jill Martin added, "Just put a bow on it. It's perfect!"

The Stationery Studio is the leader in premier online personalized stationery and gifts. TheStationeryStudio.com features more than 12,000 products that have been featured frequently in national press outlets including "O" The Oprah Magazine, In Style, the TODAY show, Good Housekeeping, People Magazine, Woman's Day, Real Simple and more. Celebrity fans of The Stationery Studio include Kim Kardashian-West, Elizabeth Banks and Julie Bowen.

