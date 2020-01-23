Today TravelAbility is releasing its predictions about accessible travel--from 100 experts in the fields of tech, disability and accessibility issues--for 2020

SAUSALITO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Change is imminent in the travel industry: 56 million potential travelers have a disability—and 2020 is the year to begin showing them they are important to you. "A generation of Baby Boomers who refuse to accept age as a barrier will create a new category of products, disrupt the transportation industry and more," says Jake Steinman, founder and CEO of TravelAbility Summit. "If we're accessible for people who are disabled today, we'll all be accessible for the 75 million Baby Boomers who will be aging into a disability tomorrow."

Here are a few of the predictions.

More airports leading the way in technology and training for aging travelers as well as those with hidden disabilities. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport now offers lanyards to those on the autism spectrum that allow them to pre-board flights and 17 airports participate in the ARC's Wings for Autism initiative. Meanwhile, a self-driving wheelchair initiative has been launched at Tokyo's Narita Airport. Incidences of "parking-shaming" rising. Already a common occurrence, wheelchair users have become vocal when they find spaces occupied by drivers with questionable handicap permits. There's even an app for that. See more here. An increase in "drive-by" ADA compliance lawsuits around accessible websites. The increase in lawsuits over web accessibility will be driven by the precedent set by the 2019 Domino's Pizza case.

For the full report on the Top 20 Accessible Travel Predictions to Get Ahead In 2020, click here.

About TravelAbility Summit: The 2nd Annual TravelAbility Summit, the only tourism industry conference that focuses on finding solutions to make travel easier for people with a disability, will be held October 12-14, 2020 at the Omni Orlando Resort at Championsgate. #accessibletravel2020

Contact: Jake Steinman, (415) 339-0578 jake@travelabilitysummit.com

Or Tricia Roth tricia@travelabilitysummit.com

SOURCE TravelAbility Summit