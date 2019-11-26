Today we mourn the loss of Safeguard's founder, acclaimed venture technology investor and philanthropist, Pete Musser

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today we are deeply saddened to announce that Warren V. "Pete" Musser, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Safeguard Scientifics, died of cardiac arrest at Bryn Mawr Hospital on the morning of November 25, 2019. He was 92.

Pete was a remarkable person whose generosity and kind-heartedness touched the lives of many people. We cherish the ways in which he influenced our lives as a father, grandfather, mentor and friend. Pete was a pioneer in private equity and venture capital. He loved work, and in a career spanning over six decades, he went to the office five days a week until the end. On the other two days, he could be found on the tennis courts playing his favorite sport. Pete loved people, and perhaps most importantly, he believed in treating them with respect. He celebrated people and their success, and took more pleasure out of helping others than helping himself. Pete was one-of-a-kind. His presence will be deeply missed in all of our lives; and while we mourn his loss, we also celebrate his remarkable life, and the legacy of innovation, humility, generosity and integrity he leaves behind.

