Today's Motorcyclists Revealed by Latest MIC Owner Survey

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We know that more motorcycle owners these days are women, and now we know increasing percentages of all owners are married and college graduates, and they're generally older, according to the 2018 Motorcycle Industry Council Owner Survey.

"Demographics are changing for Americans across the country and it's no different for motorcycle owners," said MIC President and CEO Tim Buche. "For decades, the MIC Owner Survey has told us a lot about who we are, and we're now learning how things have shifted since our last study was done in 2014. Some of the stats are encouraging, like the increasing number of women owners, while other data, such as the rising median age, show where we have more work to do."

Gender, Age, Marital Status

Male Owners – 81 percent

Female Owners – 19 percent

Median Age

2018 – 50

2014 – 47

2012 – 45

Married

2018 – 68 percent

2014 – 61 percent

2012 – 63 percent

Education, Income and Work Status

College Graduate

2018 – 24 percent

2014 – 20 percent

2012 – 17 percent

Median Household Income

2018 – $62,500

2014 – $62,200

2012 – $64,100

Employed – 71 percent

Retired – 24 percent

The owner survey also uncovered trends among the emerging group of millennial motorcyclists. More than half have taken a training course and use their bikes frequently for commuting. Sixty-nine percent say they are interested in electric motorcycles, citing fuel and the environment as top drivers.

"For the past several years, manufacturers have offered more great entry-level motorcycles at affordable prices," Buche said, "while at the same time focusing on increasing the industry's outreach to millennials."

