Todd Berghoff Named Business Development Director For Avion Solutions

Prior to joining Avion Solutions, Berghoff served as the Vice President of Business Development and Sales for Seiler Instrument and Manufacturing Company. Berghoff brings over 20 years of business development and capture experience across DOD Logistics, Survivability, Fire Support, Aerospace and C4ISR solutions.

"I'm looking forward to developing new business with Avion Solutions locally and nationally," said Berghoff. "I hope to see Avion making a difference nationwide in the coming years."

Berghoff earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville and his Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts.

About Avion Solutions

Avion Solutions, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned innovative engineering and logistics solutions provider for complex military-grade projects. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama with a presence in multiple states across the U.S., Avion Solutions has provided solutions to Department of Defense customers and commercial clients since 1992. Our broad range of technical expertise includes engineering, logistics and technical services, data analysis, software development, small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and drone services, and development of a full spectrum of training solutions ranging from on-site classroom training to interactive multimedia instruction (IMI) programs. Avion Solutions is a 2020 Best Places to Work® award winner. To learn more, visit www.avionsolutions.com.

