Todd Bertoch, MD, CenExel Chief Scientific Advisor, To Speak at BTIG Pain Management Forum

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenExel Clinical Research, Inc., ("CenExel" or the "Company") announced that Todd Bertoch, MD, Chief Scientific Advisor for CenExel and Chief Medical Officer for JBR Clinical Research, a CenExel Center of Excellence, will participate in two key opinion leader panel discussions addressing the opioid crisis at the Pain Management Forum, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, hosted by BTIG.

Dr. Bertoch, a recognized industry expert on analgesic clinical research, will participate in two panel discussions: "Emerging Non-Opioid Based Treatments: What's Coming Down the Pipe" and "Driving Value in an Opioid Crisis Environment: What Factors Drive Utilization of Non-Opioids (A Payor's Perspective)".

"Considering non-opioid alternatives is crucial for effective pain management amid the current addiction epidemic," said Dr. Bertoch. "We are working with clinical research teams at pharmaceutical companies to design and conduct studies to test new analgesic entities that have the potential to replace opioids."

"Dr. Bertoch's expertise and leadership have played an instrumental role in advancing the reputation of JBR Clinical Research as the premier site conducting pain management research for our pharmaceutical partners," said Tom Wardle, CEO, CenExel. "We are pleased to have him represent our clinical research Centers of Excellence at this important BTIG conference."

Based in Salt Lake City, JBR Clinical Research is an established leader among acute pain research sites in the US. Over the past three decades, JBR has conducted over 220 post-operative pain studies, with over 17,000 subjects, in a wide range of acute pain indications.

About CenExel Clinical Research

CenExel Clinical Research provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. The attention to detail assures quality, reliable results and has helped CenExel to consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in depth of experience, insight and tenure of the principal investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the expertise, engagement, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals. For additional information about CenExel Clinical Research, visit www.CenexelResearch.com.

