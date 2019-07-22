Todd Biever Formally Inducted Into 2018-2019 Pennsylvania Sports Hall Of Fame Class

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month Todd Biever received his award as an inductee of the 2018-2019 Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, Allen-Rogowicz Chapter.

"I am delighted to see Todd join this Hall of Fame class. He was a great player and a leader on the field and court," said Robert S. Carl, President and CEO of the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce.

A native of Pennsylvania, Todd Biever attended Blue Mountain Area High School from 1986-1988 in Schuylkill County. He was a starting offensive and defensive end for the Blue Mountain football team, served as captain and was awarded first team All-Anthracite honors for both positions. Additionally Biever excelled in basketball and was selected as MVP for Central PA basketball in 1988, averaging 23 points with 12 rebounds per game. Biever scored double digits in every varsity game including a 43 point game and two 36 point efforts.

Biever received offers from several top universities and ultimately selected Harvard University. He played offensive and defensive end for the Crimson before an injury ended his college football career. Biever then decided to walk on to Harvard's national championship heavyweight crew team. He rowed in an undefeated second freshman boat and then won a silver medal in the Head of the Charles Regatta his sophomore season.

Biever graduated from Harvard in 1992 and currently resides in New Orleans, LA.

