Todd Elms appointed President & COO

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Elms as President & COO, effective August 23, 2021.

During his 12 years with Instant Power® Corporation, Elms has held many roles across brand marketing, innovation, and customer development. He most recently served as VP of Sales and Marketing, where he fueled the growth trajectory and expansion for the company across multiple geographies.

In his new role, Todd will be responsible for maintaining and growing the company's mission, profitability, and fulfilling required benchmarks. In addition, he will provide strategic financial input and leadership on decision-making issues affecting the organization with a focus on performance and continuous improvement of all company activities to ensure they drive growth and customer experience.

"From day one, I have been inspired by our business, people, and passion for the industry. Over the past decade, I've had the unique opportunity to experience our business from multiple viewpoints, from product innovation to sales, which has given me an incredible understanding of our brand, our business, our customers, and our consumer," said Elms. "I'm honored to steward the company and its mission as we enter a pivotal time for expansive growth."

Former President Lawrence Siegel will continue leading the overall organization as CEO and Board member to ensure the culture, mission, and values remain the focal point of every company action.

Todd Elms started his career in retail before moving into product marketing and sales. He holds an MBA from the University of Dallas and a BBA from Texas Tech University.

About Instant Power® Corporation

Instant Power® Corporation is a 53-year old family-owned and managed business dedicated to delivering seriously better solutions. Instant Power Corporation is a global supplier and known leader in DIY plumbing, drain chemicals and home cleaning solutions, based in the USA, headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Instant Power is the seriously better, drain experts you trust; our products are guaranteed to clear clogs. Instant Power's largest customers include Fortune 500 hardware, home improvement, mass merchandise, and grocery retailers. Instant Power Corporation also includes Instant Power® Professional. For more information, please visit www.myinstantpower.com

