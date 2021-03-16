Todd McKenna, Commercial Mortgage Banker, Joins Slatt Capital's San Francisco Office

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Slatt Capital is pleased to announce that Commercial Mortgage Banker Todd McKenna has joined the firm's San Francisco office.

Todd McKenna brings over 25 years of experience in financial services, most recently as Director of Capital Markets with Marcus & Millichap Capital. Mr. McKenna's knowledge of arranging commercial debt, combined with his past experience in equity capital markets, provides an increase of knowledge and expertise to the Slatt Capital platform.

Daniel Friedeberg, CEO of Slatt Capital, said: "Mr. McKenna's experience will provide our clients, and our company, with another valuable commercial real estate finance resource. We are thrilled to have him on our team."

About Slatt Capital:

Slatt Capital is a long-standing and respected institution celebrating 50 years of experience in commercial mortgage banking. Slatt Capital's 50+ professionals operate out of seven California offices with total annual production in excess of $1 billion. Our $4.2 billion national servicing portfolio is comprised of nearly 1,200 loans across 41 states. Slatt Capital has correspondent relationships with several of the most prestigious lenders in the country, providing custom-tailored solutions for borrowers' needs.

