TODO1 Recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Banking Transformation, 2019 Report

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Banking Transformation Platforms is a new technology added to the Hype Cycle for Digital Banking Transformation, 20191 report by the world's leading research and advisory company Gartner. The report includes a list of technologies at the Peak of Inflated Expectations that includes Chatbots, Conversational User Interfaces, Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallets, Cryptocurrency Software Wallets and Digital Banking Transformation Platforms.

According to the report, "banks that realize transformational benefits will be those that choose solutions that enable them to create new business models, products and services. These services will leverage not only bank systems, transactions and processes, but also customer and other relevant data and the partner ecosystem. Digital banking platforms are a key part of what digital business technology platforms will look like in banking." The report also notes, "this Hype Cycle exists in the context of global banking markets that are highly fragmented, with huge disparities in numbers and types of banks embracing digital transformation". TODO1 was mentioned as a Sample Vendor by Gartner.

Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, has also named TODO1 a Cool Vendor in their Cool Vendor in Emerging Markets, 20122 report alongside technology products and solutions that help address the growing needs of emerging market customers.

Felipe Uribe, TODO1 CEO said, "We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner as a Digital Banking Transformation Platforms Sample Vendor. We believe this certainly continues to reinforce our commitment to deliver banks and financial institutions a first-class path to digital transformation."

