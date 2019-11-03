"Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante"

"This cause belongs to everyone. It's time for the millions of voices of Mexican migrants to be heard. This voice is our strength. The work we have done for the past 40 years at Casa Puebla New York is evidence of our commitment to the development of our community," said Jaime Lucero. The leader added that he is just another migrant, but through Fuerza Migrante, the movement will "take Mexican workers out of the shadows and seek recognition of the work of thousands of organizations and migrant leaders in the United States." Lucero explains that Fuerza Migrante is also platform to bring together the years of experience of each migrant, to deliver a better future and change the course of history for the next generations on both sides of the border.

For decades, the Mexican community in the United States has been subjected to mockery, hatred and xenophobia; Fuerza Migrante seeks to strengthen the community with a message of unity and peace.

Highlighting the historic significance of this movement, Jaime Lucero underlined that "Mexican migrants are the base of this movement. It is time for us to reconcile as a community and strengthen our shared interests. We are 'super citizens' because we have the ability to positively influence the decisions of both our countries. We must demonstrate and be proud of the economic, social, cultural and sports contributions we've made in both countries. Uniting our community is essential to make ourselves heard and ensure our rights are respected."

Businessman José Miguel Bejos, and president of the Mexican baseball team Puebla Pericos, was the first sports institution that joined the Fuerza Migrante platform. More than 80 organizations and celebrities have joined the binational initiative, such as: The Tigres del Norte, the World Boxing Council, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Mexican designer Ricardo Seco, the Scholas Mexico Foundation, the Mexican Soccer Federation, the Mexican Communication Council, the Mexican Red Cross, the Alfredo Harp Helú Foundation, the Mexican-American Chamber of Commerce, and the Mexican Pacific League.

Lucero added: "For three years we have worked hard to build alliances with important organizations and leaders who have dedicated themselves, for decades, to seek a greater participation of the Mexican migrant community in the United States and Mexico affairs; we are deeply grateful to our allies, who have enriched this movement and made it their own."

Fuerza Migrante welcomes all organizations, institutions and the general public to join this movement as allies. They may officially do so, as of this Sunday, November 3, through the website www.fuerzamigrante.org

This call for unity will be promoted through Fuerza Migrante's social media accounts on Facebook @fuerzamigranteoficial, Twitter @fuerzamigrante and Instagram @fuerzamigrante.

Fuerza Migrante will also launch the campaign "Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante," (We All Are #FuerzaMigrante) and invites everyone to join the movement and use their digital networks to scale the message of unity and hope, through posts and images in both Spanish and English:

Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante , I recognize the contributions of Mexican migrants in the United States and Mexico .

Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante , I feel proud of my roots and of those who have worked hard to represent Mexico at the highest level.

Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante, join the binational movement to empower Mexicans in the United States .

Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante, the first and only platform to unite and empower the Mexican migrant community, through education.

Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante, we are "super citizens" and we have the power to positively influence the decisions of both our countries.

Allies that have joined the campaign: Todos Somos #FuerzaMigrante

(in alphabetical order)

Celebrities:

Actor - José María Yazpik

Band - Los Tigres del Norte

Comedian - Ricardo O'Farrill

Fashion Designer - Ricardo Seco

Former Soccer Player - Misael Espinoza

Former Soccer Player - Claudio Suarez

Mexican Olympic Medalist - Daniel Aceves

Producer - Horacio Ontiveros

Singer and Songwriter - Odino Faccia

Social media influencer- Jorge León

Writer - Maruan Soto Antaki



ALLIES IN THE UNITED STATES:

Organizations and Associations:

Anahuak YouthSports

Mexican-American Chamber of Commerce

COFEM

Corazón Latino

United Entrepreneurs in NJ

Federation of Sonora USA

Frente Nacional Inmigrante

LatinoCalifornia.com

Lazos América Unida

Mexicanos en Paterson NJ

en México de Mis Amores

Midwest Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

MIMEX

Mujeres Extraordinarias

OMAU- The Organization of Mexican-American United

JJ Pacific

Plaza Garibaldi Passaic

REINTEGRATE

UPEXT

Activists, academics and business leaders:

Academic- CUNY-Jesús Pérez - CUNY

Academic- UCLA - Raúl Hinojosa

Academic- University of Arkansas Scholar - Xavier Medina

Binational Activist - Juventino Yazbek

Binational Activist - María García

Businesswoman - Angélica Fuentes

Dreamer Delegate - Iván Guzmán

Dreamer Delegate - Dayvid Morales

Dreamer Delegate - Lety Herrera

Federación Zacatecana LA Former President - Lupe Gómez

Former Mexican Migrant Federal Congressman Salvador García



TV/Radio/Digital Platforms:

Channel - Mexicanal

Hoy Health

On Air Media Group

Radio - El Gallito

Radio-R-evolución

Radio-Spanish Public

ALLIES IN MEXICO:

Agroparque Yecapixtla

Algodoneros Unión Laguna

Association of Olympic Medalists of Mexico A.C.

AYM Sports TV

Guadalajara Sports Club

CMAS Athletes

College of Globalization

Comité Olímpico Mexicano

Consejo de la Comunicación, Voz de las empresas

World Boxing Council

Mexican Red Cross

David Tacher - consultant and professor

- consultant and professor Legal Office Guzman y Asociados

Dinos Saltillo American Football League

Emperador Marketing

Juegos Nacionales Populares Foundation

SCHOLAS México Foundation

Alfredo Harp Helu Foundation

Professional Golf Tour of Mexico

Image Pedro Infante , Frida Kahlo

, Iniciativa Ciudadana para la Promoción de la Cultura del Diálogo, A.C.

Professional American Football League of Mexico

Mexican League of Pacific Baseball

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

Migrantes Unidos en Caravana A.C.

Mistertennis

Mota-Engil México

AAA Worldwide Wrestling

Mexico national baseball team

national baseball team Mexico national football team

national football team Bajío Educational Services A.C. - SEBAJ

Umbrella Consultants

Visit México

