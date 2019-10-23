TOEFL® Program Launches TOEFL® Official App & Cuts Score Reporting Time to Just Six Days

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Available now, students worldwide can download the TOEFL® official app through the Apple App Store® or Google Play™. The app will offer similar features to students' online accounts, including:

Test Registration — search for "test centers near me" and find open seats in a two-month period

Test Prep — purchase comprehensive guides and link to free practice material, including a full-length practice test and TOEFL Insider's Guide online course

Scores — view score reports from all valid test administrations, including MyBest ™ scores, and send additional score reports to designated institutions

™ scores, and send additional score reports to designated institutions Disability Accommodations — submit requests for disability or health-related needs accommodations and view the status of current and past requests

"We are continuing to identify meaningful ways to transform the TOEFL test experience for students and institutions," said ETS's Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program. "The TOEFL app meets students where they are by providing them with a convenient and streamlined way to access many components of the test experience on their mobile devices, from registration and test prep through score delivery."

Coinciding with the new mobile app, the TOEFL program will now deliver scores faster than ever before. Students who take a TOEFL test on or after October 26 will be able to view their scores online approximately six days after the test date, nearly half of the previous 10-day wait period. Official score reports will also be sent to institutions faster, as early as nine days after the test date.

"Executing a faster score turnaround was a major priority for us based on the feedback we've heard from students and institutions," added Gopal. "Shortening the waiting period for retesting and adding afternoon test sessions provided students with additional opportunities to test sooner and more frequently if they need to. Therefore, creating a faster score reporting process to accompany those just made sense — something that is beneficial for both students and institutions."

To learn more about the TOEFL official app and faster score reporting, as well as the comprehensive TOEFL test experience changes implemented this year, please visit www.ets.org/toefl/better_test_experience. For general information on the TOEFL test, please visit www.ets.org/toefl.

About the TOEFL® Test

The TOEFL test of academic English is welcomed by more than 10,000 institutions in over 150 countries worldwide and is universally accepted in popular English-speaking destinations like the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and by over 98 percent of universities in the U.K., including 100 percent of Russell Group® institutions. The test is preferred over other English-language tests in the United States and key European destinations like France and Germany. In Canada, the TOEFL test is preferred by graduate admissions officers. With central scoring of the test through a combination of anonymous human raters and AI scoring technology, the TOEFL test offers a 100 percent fair and unbiased alternative. More information regarding the TOEFL test, including registration, study tips and sample questions, is available on the TOEFL Go Anywhere website at www.toeflgoanywhere.org.

About ETS

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org

