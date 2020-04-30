Together We Stand: Feed the Children Joins #GivingTuesdayNow in Global Day of Giving and Unity

#GivingTuesdayNow is in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday – it's an emergency response to the extraordinary need caused by COVID-19.The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits (like Feed the Children) around the world.

At a time when we are all experiencing the pandemic, generosity is what brings people of all races, faiths, and political views together across the globe. Generosity gives everyone power to make a positive change in the lives of others and is a fundamental value on which anyone can act. It's a day for everyone around the world to stand together and give back in all ways, no matter who or where we are.

It's been estimated the number of food insecure households will grow exponentially as the pandemic continues. With more and more families experiencing hunger for the first time, Feed the Children is working closely with its network of community partners to be its hands and feet on the ground to quickly meet the urgent need for help. Thanks to the generosity of its donors, Feed the Children has provided shipments of millions of pounds of much-needed products to its community partners to help families when they need it most, partners include organizations like:

The Christian Appalachian Project that provided families in Corbin, KY and surrounding areas with more than 50,000 pounds of food, laundry detergent, books, school supplies and shoes

and surrounding areas with more than 50,000 pounds of food, laundry detergent, books, school supplies and shoes The Agape Community Care in Compton, CA that distributed more than 15,000 pounds of bottled water, food, clothing and shoes

that distributed more than 15,000 pounds of bottled water, food, clothing and shoes The Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg that served those in the St. Petersburg , Dover and Tampa, FL homeless shelter with nearly 25,000 pounds of shelf-stable food

Through Feed the Children's work with the Buffalo Dream Center in New York, a veteran who had been isolated at home due to a COVID-19 diagnosis received exactly what they needed, when they needed it. "They were in total isolation and had no food left in their house. Upon receiving the donated food and resources, his wife was so overcome with emotion that she cried. It's a tough situation," said Eric Johns, Senior Pastor of Buffalo Dream Center.

Feed the Children also works in 10 countries around the world and the pandemic has not stopped this critical program work. In fact, Feed the Children has placed a priority during this crisis on three key elements of its integrated community development approach:

Providing support to program communities to ensure access to nutritious food and ensuring food security for communities, families and children

Continuing to focus on healthy practices, including handwashing, proper hygiene and sanitation, as well as community awareness about COVID-19 and how to prevent the spread of the virus

Identifying new ways to communicate with community leaders and program participants to continue to provide relevant information and support to those affected by COVID-19

"As a global community, we can mourn this moment of extreme crisis while also finding the opportunity to support one another. We each have the power to make an impact with acts of generosity, no matter how small, and to ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities," said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday.

Those interested in joining Feed the Children's #GivingTuesdayNow efforts can visit feedthechildren.org.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships. Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Whether it's making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.

#GivingTuesdayNow is organized by GivingTuesday, in partnership with its global network of leaders, partners, communities and generous individuals. GivingTuesday is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

