Together, XTERRA Community brings Connect Series to Life

The thematic platform includes LIVE workouts and Q&A with XTERRA's elite athletes and certified coaches, timely health and wellness insights, an XTERRA Yoga Series, community spotlights, training tips and sessions for athletes and non-athletes of all ages and skill levels, its own XTERRA Podcast, and an emerging youth series. In addition, digital and virtual programs for XTERRA University and a race series are in development now.

"The authentic conversations we're having with our community through XTERRA Connect has really been a silver lining for me personally in these crazy COVID times, and it's also a great tool for our brand both right now and well into the future," said XTERRA President, Janet Clark.

Clark added that connecting the XTERRA community beyond physical events is an important element for the brand and opens up a new way of providing engaging content for athletes and the larger global community.

"As we entered into 2020, our focus was on brand management and a heightened attention to quality," said Clark. "Our original goals were to provide great athlete and family experiences and build a path for more outdoor adventurists to get immersed in the XTERRA lifestyle. When COVID hit we didn't change those goals or our focus, in fact, I think our resolve as a company and a community grew even stronger by staying together."

Since its debut on March 20, 2020, XTERRA Connect has featured 16 different hosts from around the globe boasting decades of collective experience in the XTERRA and broader endurance sports arena.

The daily connection is a natural fit for XTERRA, the world's leading and original off-road triathlon turned lifestyle brand well known for its culture of inclusion, community, and friendliness.

"Each presenter brings their own unique strengths and insights to the program and collectively they've delivered a dynamic platform delivering a wealth of high-quality information and even more importantly, that human connection we're all craving right now," said Clark.

About XTERRA

XTERRA® is a global lifestyle brand and off-road race series. What started in 1996 as the world's first off-road triathlon in Maui, Hawaii, is now an endurance sports lifestyle with a racing presence in over 30 countries worldwide and expanding. XTERRA® cultivates a passionate and dedicated community, celebrated by intrepid triathletes, trail runners and outdoor adventurists around the globe. Learn more at www.xterraplanet.com.

