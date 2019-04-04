Togo And AT&T To Offer 4G LTE Connectivity For All U.S. Recreational Vehicles

CINCINNATI, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Togo, part of TH2, a global technology-focused joint venture between U.S.-based Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) and New Zealand-based thl, is collaborating with AT&T to offer exclusive 4G LTE connectivity to U.S. recreational vehicles.



Togo Roadlink™ will bring the power of AT&T's 4G LTE network to RVers in the U.S. for any make, model, or year of recreational vehicle.

The Roadlink C2 connectivity app turns any RV into a powerful Wi-Fi hotspot through advanced Wi-Fi hardware. Multiple tablets and smartphones can be connected so people can stream their favorite content, share vacation videos, stream music at the campsite, and more. Or they can take their office on the road.

Today's announcement builds on the collaboration between AT&T and Airstream, a Thor Industries subsidiary and maker of the iconic silver bullet travel trailer. Airstream and AT&T have teamed up to offer 4G LTE connectivity for any Airstream.

More than 19 million U.S. campers use RVs, according to the 2018 North American Camping Report supported by Kampgrounds of America, Inc. RV Industry Association projects that total RV shipments in 2019 will range between 475,500 and 444,500 units.

"Campers who value cell service and Wi-Fi on the road are able to spend more days camping each year," said Togo president Dave Simmons. "That's what Togo is all about—giving people the opportunity to spend more time enjoying the RV lifestyle. With reliable connectivity through AT&T, Togo Roadlink™ will allow RVers to stay connected to family, friends and co-workers back home."

"With Internet of Things connectivity, we're making it easier for people to stay connected on the go and bring the conveniences of home to just about anywhere, including in their homes, cars, businesses and even connected RVs," said Chris Penrose, President, Internet of Things Solutions at AT&T. "Our work with Togo will enable more RV owners to stay connected with family, friends and co-workers."

To pre-order Togo Roadlink™ and learn more, visit https://www.runswithtogo.com/roadlink. An OEM version will also be available for pre-installation at time of vehicle manufacture.

About Togo

Togo, your clever RV camping companion, was born by parent company TH2 in September 2018. Focused on enhancing enjoyment and safety of RV enthusiasts, this innovative and comprehensive platform seeks to improve every aspect of RV ownership. A joint venture of Thor Industries, Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles and Tourism Holdings, Ltd. (thl), the world's largest RV rental and sales operator, TH2 serves to bring the full benefit of digital connectivity and the sharing economy to RV owners around the world.

