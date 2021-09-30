TogoRun Celebrates One-Year Anniversary After Jump From Omnicom, Gears Up For More Growth As Woman-Owned Global Healthcare Specialty Communications Agency

Healthcare industry veteran and proven untold storyteller and ESG strategist Gloria a.k.a. "Glo" Janata acquired TogoRun from Omnicom in September 2020 and created GMJ Global, LLC, modeled after successful global communications holding companies – the majority of which are owned and run by men. GMJ Global, a proud partner of the UN Global Compact , includes four distinct yet complementary companies: TogoRun, VegaRun, StudioTogo, and GMJ Global Media. Since the spinoff, TogoRun changed its business model to include equity-driven partnerships for key staff, engaged more than 20 outstanding global partners across +90 markets, bolstered its client roster from 4 to 13, increased its revenue more than 900 percent, and added 10 new staff members to its core original team of five, all of whom joined GMJ Global in September 2020.

"It's been a remarkable year on so many levels for all of us at TogoRun," said Glo Janata, TogoRun President, CEO, and owner. "Starting a new company in the middle of a pandemic tested all of us in ways that made us stronger, more resilient, and more connected to each other. I am so proud to be on the sled with such an amazing team, many of whom I have had the privilege and pleasure of working with for decades. And we are truly blessed to be working with extraordinary clients who are making a healthy impact every day."

The TogoRun team includes the following Partners:

Dawn Maniglia , SVP, Global Integrated Strategies & Media Relations

, SVP, Global Integrated Strategies & Media Relations Joe Gorelick , SVP, Global Creative Director

, SVP, Global Creative Director Jason Farrell , SVP, West Coast Creative Director

, SVP, West Coast Creative Director Jon Tilton , SVP, Digital Innovation & Business Development

, SVP, Digital Innovation & Business Development Brittany Rayburn , Managing Supervisor, Culture Curator

, Managing Supervisor, Culture Curator Shafali Shah , Vice President, Global Operations

, Vice President, Global Operations Yolanda Aguilar , Global Finance Manager

In addition to this team of remarkable Partners and an outstanding and growing staff, TogoRun has established a "go-to-market" strategy team consisting of the best pharmaceutical C-suite, R&D, and market access experts who have led or been a part of the most successful pharmaceutical launches, IPO strategies, and clinical trial development programs in the industry. The team is also very proud of its TogoRun Intern Program (TIP), which is focused on Advancing Inclusive Communications for a Healthier World.

Addressing health disparities and championing diversity and inclusion initiatives are a key focus of TogoRun's mission. TogoRun is a proud signatory of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and committed to the principles of the UN Global Compact. To lessen the company's collective carbon footprint, TogoRun has restructured its operational model to ensure in this post-pandemic environment that it is focusing more on the work-life balance of its most valuable resource—its employees—and at the same time giving back to society.

"In lieu of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent, we've moved to a fully virtual, no-walls global office and we've redirected these funds to support pro bono work with non-profits that align with our values: courage, commitment, creativity, craftsmanship, and community," said Glo Janata. "We proudly donate at least 11% of our time in pro bono services to non-profits that are changing the world every day."

@GloJanata has held leadership roles in communications and marketing at a major life sciences company and led a national non-profit organization focused on providing access to healthcare for homeless children. She is active with several non-profits, serving as a Board Member of @PureEarth and as an advisor to @MissionPlasticos. She also created the @ChildrensHealthFund Corporate Council. A licensed attorney admitted to practice in Washington, DC, Pennsylvania, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, she is a cum laude graduate of @FordhamUniversity with a degree in Social Sciences. She received her juris doctor from @TheAmericanUniversity @WashingtonCollegeofLaw. She also recently completed Harvard Business School's Sustainable Business Strategy online program. And she is the Associate Producer of the acclaimed @DisneyPlus live-action movie, @TogotheMovie, starring Academy-Award nominee Willem Dafoe and Emmy-Award winner Julianne Nicholson. Her greatest accomplishments include being joyfully present and engaged as a wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, confidante, and Siberian Husky lover.

For more information visit www.TogoRun.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About TogoRun

TogoRun is an award-winning, full-service strategic communications agency specializing in global health and well-being, telling the untold story, and creating powerful and proven ESG strategies. Woman-owned and independent, TogoRun works in partnership with clients committed to advancing innovative solutions that support a healthier planet, close health disparity gaps, and embrace a vision of equitable abundance. Headquartered in New York, with seasoned teams in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Boston, and Philadelphia, and a network of global partners in +90 markets, TogoRun specializes in integrated marketing and communications, branding and positioning, advocacy and government affairs, issues and crisis management, and corporate communications. Areas of expertise include pharma/biotech, life sciences, health information technology, medical device, health insurance, hospital, non-profits/associations, medical aesthetics, consumer packaged goods, and beauty. TogoRun is part of the GMJ Global network of companies and a proud signatory of CEO Action of Diversity & Inclusion. The TogoRun Team has collectively been responsible for more than 220 industry awards. Visit us here: www.TogoRun.com

About GMJ Global

GMJ Global is a women-owned communications and media company focused on making a healthy impact worldwide. Including award-winning health and well-being agency TogoRun, digital consumer health and beauty agency VegaRun, full service creative shop StudioTogo, and publications and media company GMJ Global Media, GMJ Global aims to create a new and kinder capitalism, a more inclusive society, and a healthier environment centered on the philosophy of equitable abundance. Visit us here: www.GMJGlobal.com

