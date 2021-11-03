Toilet Care Market Size to Grow by USD 1.89 bn from 2020 to 2025|Dabur India Ltd. and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Among Key Market Contributors|Technavio

The toilet care market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The expansion of commercial end-users is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the toilet care market during the forecast period.

The toilet care market covers the following areas:

Toilet Care Market Sizing

Toilet Care Market Forecast

Toilet Care Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

Based on segmentation by product, the toilet care market has been classified into liquid toilet cleaners, toilet rim blocks, and others. According to our research, the revenue contribution of the liquid toilet cleaners segmented is expected to be the highest among all segments during the forecast period. This is because liquid toilet cleaners contain powerful cleaning agents that can remove stains and kill germs effectively. Moreover, vendors in the market are developing cleaners that can change odor after killing germs. All these factors have the potential to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on segmentation by geography, the toilet care market has been classified into five regions, namely APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. Among these regions, APAC is expected to account for 49% of the growth of the market during the forecast period, with China and Japan being the key countries. Moreover, the growth of the market in APAC is expected to be faster when compared to other regions. The factors that will drive the market in the region include rapid urbanization and the rising number of dual-income households.

Some Companies Mentioned

Dabur India Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

McBride Plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

The Clorox Co.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Werner & Mertz GmbH

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Oral Care Market: The oral care market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The oral care market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Dry Shampoo Market: The dry shampoo market has been segmented by product (regular dry shampoo and natural and organic dry shampoo), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Toilet Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dabur India Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., McBride Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Group, and Werner & Mertz GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

