Toilet Care Market Size to Grow by USD 1.89 bn from 2020 to 2025|Dabur India Ltd. and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Among Key Market Contributors|Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The toilet care market is expected to grow by USD 1.89 bn at a CAGR of 5.15% from 2020 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The market has been analyzed the market by product (liquid toilet cleaners, toilet rim blocks, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The toilet care market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The expansion of commercial end-users is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the toilet care market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Based on segmentation by product, the toilet care market has been classified into liquid toilet cleaners, toilet rim blocks, and others. According to our research, the revenue contribution of the liquid toilet cleaners segmented is expected to be the highest among all segments during the forecast period. This is because liquid toilet cleaners contain powerful cleaning agents that can remove stains and kill germs effectively. Moreover, vendors in the market are developing cleaners that can change odor after killing germs. All these factors have the potential to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Based on segmentation by geography, the toilet care market has been classified into five regions, namely APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. Among these regions, APAC is expected to account for 49% of the growth of the market during the forecast period, with China and Japan being the key countries. Moreover, the growth of the market in APAC is expected to be faster when compared to other regions. The factors that will drive the market in the region include rapid urbanization and the rising number of dual-income households.
