Toilet Paper Market to grow by USD 10.53 Bn, Adoption of Sustainable Manufacturing by Vendors to be a Key Trend - Technavio

The toilet paper market offers comprehensive analysis by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors is a toilet paper market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Vendors are adopting sustainable manufacturing processes, including procurement of wood from sustainable forestry. The growing concerns regarding the level of sustainable business operations are compelling vendors of toilet paper to adopt sustainable manufacturing processes. The adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors ensures consumers that the products are manufactured using eco-friendly methods. This will increase the adoption of toilet paper among consumers, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global toilet paper market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Toilet Paper Market 2022-2026

The toilet paper market size is expected to grow by USD 10.53 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period.

Toilet Paper Market: Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the offline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The toilet paper market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hypermarkets and supermarkets offer a variety of brands and stock-keeping units (SKUs) at competitive prices. Convenience, SKUs, and brand variety are some factors considered while purchasing products from hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores. The availability of all products at a single store is the major factor considered by consumers for buying products such as toilet paper.

By geography, 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for toilet paper in APAC. North America is another region showing major market growth. The launch of products, the increasing use of online platforms to purchase household hygiene products, such as toilet paper, by end-users, and augmenting awareness about the availability and the increasing adoption of toilet paper will facilitate the toilet paper market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Toilet Paper Market: Major Growth Drivers

One of the key factors driving growth in the toilet paper market is the growing concerns about health and hygiene. In recent times, emerging economies such as those in APAC have been experiencing a change in purchasing behavior and habits of consumers. The higher discretionary income, the high brand penetration and the availability of a wide range of products on online portals are influencing the purchasing behavior of consumers nowadays. Factors such as the increasing population and growing awareness about hygiene in developing countries will positively impact the global toilet paper market. The pandemic led to an increase in the demand for health and hygiene products, which positively impacted the market during 2020-2021.

Toilet Paper Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Caprice Paper Products Pty Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of toilet paper such as Caprice green jumbo toilet paper, Caprice interfolds toilet tissue and Caprice jumbo toilet paper rolls.

Asia Pulp and Paper Sinar Mas.- The company offers fencing equipment such as starter sets, masks, and uniforms.

Cascades Inc. - The company offers fencing equipment such as Ladies Olympia 800N FIE fencing jacket, Ladies Classic 350N fencing breeches, and Adult Classic 350N Back Zip fencing jacket.

Toilet Paper Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asia Pulp and Paper Sinar Mas., Caprice Paper Products Pty Ltd., Cascades Inc., Clearwater Paper Corp., CMPC SA, Essity Aktiebolag, Hengan International Group Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Kruger Inc., Matera Paper Co. Inc., Naturelle Consumer Products LTD, Orchids, Seventh Generation Inc., SOFIDEL S.P.A. AND SOFFASS S.P.A. DPO, Traidcraft, Unilever PLC, Velvet CARE sp. z o.o., WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH, and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

