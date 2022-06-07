Toilet Seats Market Records a CAGR of 6.19%| The demand for bio bidets to boost market growth| Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Amcor Plc, Coway Co. Ltd., Geberit AG, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corp., Masco Corp., Panasonic Corp., Toshiba Corp., Toto Ltd., and Villeroy & Boch AG are among some of the major market participants.

The demand for bio bidets is notably driving the toilet seats market growth, although factors such as maintenance and repair of toilet seats may impede market growth.

Toilet Seats Market: Segmentation

End-user

Residential

Non-residential

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The residential segment's toilet seat market share will expand significantly. This is owing to an increase in residential building construction around the world, which is strengthening the residential segment. During the forecast period, such factors will propel the market forward.

Toilet Seats Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The toilet seats market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the demand for bio bidets as one of the prime reasons driving the Toilet Seats Market growth during the next few years.

Toilet Seats Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist toilet seats market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the toilet seats market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the toilet seats market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of toilet seats market vendors

Toilet Seats Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.19% Market growth 2021-2025 $1.69 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.12 Regional analysis APAC and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries Japan, US, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Coway Co. Ltd., Geberit AG, Kohler Co., LIXIL Group Corp., Masco Corp., Panasonic Corp., Toshiba Corp., Toto Ltd., and Villeroy & Boch AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Coway Co. Ltd.

10.4 Geberit AG

10.5 Hamberger Industriewerke GmbH

10.6 Kohler Co.

10.7 LIXIL Group Corp.

10.8 Masco Corp.

10.9 MKW Holding GmbH

10.10 Panasonic Corp.

10.11 Toto Ltd.

10.12 Villeroy & Boch AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

