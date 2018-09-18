Token Communities Ltd Announcement; Common Stock Now Eligible for DTC Trading

BETHESDA, Maryland, September 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Token Communities Ltd ("TCL") (OTC :TKCM ), an advisor and incubator to Fintech start-up and growth companies, announced today that the Company's US stock is now approved as eligible by the Deposit Trust Company ("DTC").

This approval from the DTC, a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, was made effective August 31st 2018, and is an important step for the development of the Company. The DTC is a registered clearing agency with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which can now therefore provide TKCM (OR the Company) with access to their digital settlement and clearance services.

By enabling the electronic trading of securities, such as common shares of TKCM, the system is crucial in reducing the time and cost typically incurred by brokers. Less personnel are needed to negotiate between the parties and less administration work is needed to properly document those negotiations.

Many brokerage houses across the United States will no longer accept clients or securities that are not approved by the DTC, which has become an industry standard for digital settlement of this kind. The announcement will therefore give the Company access to a significantly wider investor base, assisting the development of a larger and more liquid market for the Company stock.

Steven A. Knight, FCA, TEP, MIOD, Chairman of the Board of TCL, commented that, "We are very pleased to have obtained DTC eligibility. This approval will greatly simplify the process of investors and brokers trading and exchanging our stock in the United States, which will benefit the Company and our shareholders. We also expect that being DTC-eligible will improve our overall share liquidity and the appeal of the Company's shares on the market, particularly as we engage with clients in the Fintech, AI and other associated sectors across the globe."

About Token Communities Ltd.

Token Communities Ltd contains our wholly owned subsidiary Token Communities PLC, a boutique Gibraltar Financial Advisory firm which specializes in incubating as well as advising and managing qualified companies in the blockchain and distributed ledger technologies arena, including smart contracts, TGEs, DApps, and more. Advisement comprises the authoring of industry standard White Papers, technical aspects, design and implementation of market strategies, business appraisal and more. All potential clients must be fully vetted and AML/KYC approved.

