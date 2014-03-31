TokenEx recognized as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the United States

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma City-based technology company, TokenEx, is honored to have made the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Since its founding in 2010, the OKC data security startup has found success in creating unique tokenization and encryption solutions that enable the secure capture, storage, and processing of sensitive payment card data - but recently extended their offerings to the privacy space as well.

TokenEx was founded by two Qualified Security Assessors (QSAs) as a Cloud Data Protection Platform, providing tokenization, encryption, and data vaulting as a unified Software as a Service for all sensitive data sets. Designed from the beginning to be third-party provider and partner agnostic, the cloud platform integrates transparently with existing business processes and service providers. With a reputation for seamless integrations, TokenEx has become the industry leader for its ability to work in the background without disrupting existing business processes, while completely removing payment, personal, and health data, replacing it with tokens. With the sensitive data removed, a successful breach of an organization's systems by hackers results in no loss of data, just streams of tokens that are useless to them. Sensitive data remains safely vaulted, ready to be processed on demand simply by swapping tokens for data as organizations interact with their third-party providers and partners.

"Being a part of this very esteemed list of companies is an absolute testament to the acceleration in growth we've seen since rolling out our privacy solutions," said TokenEx CEO and Co-Founder, Alex Pezold. "But our success is 100% attributable to our team who is as passionate as any group I have ever been a part of. They are driven to continually exceed our organizational goals while delighting our customers in every area of customer service," he added.

This year's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 comes alongside the company's 3rd year in a row on the Oklahoma City Metro's 50 fastest-growing companies in the OKC area, a result of a well-designed and adaptive platform that has been able to consistently meet the needs of an ever-evolving data security industry. The company has enjoyed a three-year average growth rate of 65%, with an employee expansion of 100% and the addition of a new OKC headquarters and a new Tulsa office in 2017.

"We are proud of our incredible team not only for our continued success as an organization but also for their role in helping to bolster Oklahoma's reputation as a flourishing technology hub in the Midwest," stated Justin Stanley, Chief Technology Officer. "Being a part of Inc. 5000 has really validated a lot of the work we've done over the past years for our customers, and it's an honor to be recognized on a national level not just for TokenEx, but also for Oklahoma."

To qualify for the award, companies must be a privately owned for-profit company, have generated revenue by March 31, 2014, have revenue in 2014 exceeding $100,000, and garnered revenue of at least $2 million in 2017.

"It is such an exciting thing to witness people with whom you really enjoy doing business to receive recognition like this for their platform. They are such a great organization to work with, so it was of no surprise to me that they made the Inc. 5000. TokenEx is not just a vendor, they are a true partner for our organization," said Tyson Martin, Orvis Chief Information Security Officer.

TokenEx Solutions

TokenEx offers unlimited flexibility in how you secure, store, and access your sensitive data, while remaining vendor agnostic. The highly secure, cloud-computing data protection platform, has grown rapidly, becoming the choice tokenization vendor for data protection. No Data. No Theft. Additional information is available at www.TokenEx.com.

Contact:





Liz Erk





The Jaxson Group





781.279.0370





Liz@jaxsongroup.com

SOURCE TokenEx

Related Links

https://tokenex.com

