TokenEx recognized for high performance by leading review site

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TokenEx was named a High Performer in the Best Encryption Software and Best Data Security Software categories in G2 Crowd's Spring 2019 reports.

G2 Crowd creates quarterly Grid Reports based on the scores users give to different aspects of a product. These scores are compared to those from products in the same category, which are then sorted according to satisfaction and market presence. In TokenEx's case, its score placed it among the highest-ranking products in terms of satisfaction.

"A key to TokenEx's success – and a priority for our organization – has always been offering the best products and solutions in the market," TokenEx Co-Founder and CEO Alex Pezold said. "It's one thing to say that ourselves, but it's monumentally more important to have our product and solutions validated by our customers in multiple public forums. We're thrilled to be among the highest performers in our software categories."

Founded by two former QSAs, TokenEx is a Cloud Security Platform specializing in the tokenization of all sensitize data types, regardless of format. With TokenEx, organizations can secure and desensitize their customers' data in compliance with many regulatory guidelines while still maintaining internal business processes and the utility of that data.

TokenEx supports enterprise organizations and offers virtually unlimited flexibility in how customers can access, store, and secure data. It also provides omnichannel acceptance and a processor-agnostic approach that enables its customers to work with any third party or endpoint via its Transparent Gateway, which was awarded a patent in March.

G2 Crowd is a crowd-sourced user review platform that specializes in business technology software. Its mission is to create a transparent, informative B2B platform where real customers can provide thorough, unbiased reviews to help potential buyers make better, more confident decisions.

For more information about TokenEx, visit TokenEx.com or contact info@tokenex.com directly with any questions about the company, its platform or how familiarity with tokenization can help organizations and their customers improve security while reducing compliance scope.

About TokenEx

TokenEx is a highly secure, rapidly growing cloud-computing data-protection platform that's becoming the choice tokenization and pseudonymization vendor for data protection. TokenEx can secure and desensitize any data set, helping its customers comply with industry and international regulations. Additional information is available at TokenEx.com.

Contact: Avery Oden, aoden@tokenex.com

SOURCE TokenEx

Related Links

https://www.tokenex.com

